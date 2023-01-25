Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station. The...
Battalion Texas AM
Student senate hosts its first general meeting of the spring semester
This week, Texas A&M Student Senate motioned to remove the Legislative Relations Chair, approved a new resolution to accommodate student workers and swore in two new chairs in to fill caucus leader vacancies. The 75th Session of the Student Senate began the spring semester with high tensions following a failed...
KBTX.com
Branch Elementary Assistant Principal awarded ‘AP of the Year’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan ISD Assistant Principal is being honored for the hard work and dedication she puts in every day. Julie Brenner was surprised with the Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year Award by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. It’s a special recognition given to only one Region 6 AP each year.
Navasota ISD student facing expulsion for picture with firearm on Navasota Jr. High grounds
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota ISD have revealed in a news release that a student could be facing expulsion after a picture taken with a firearm at Navasota Jr. High surfaced on social media. The school district reported that they were made aware of the photo late Wednesday night. Additionally,...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M expected to release final admission decisions by March
Almost 9,000 admissions files wait to be reviewed by the Office of Admissions, as many applicants anxiously anticipate a decision. Texas A&M recieved a total of 59,647 applications for fall 2023, and there are 50,255 complete admissions files, according to the Office of Admissions. Director of Freshman Admissions Brandie Eneks, Class of 1993, said the university expects to have all decisions released by mid-March.
KBTX.com
Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.
KBTX.com
Family of Bryan cosmetologist donates supplies to Charles & Sue’s School of Hair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maghan Graff is making an impact in the cosmetology profession years after she passed away from colon cancer. Since 2018 Graff’s family and friends have donated essential supplies to students at Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design as they begin their cosmetology journey.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley business continues to see growth, despite lack of skilled workers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members and city officials gathered on Wednesday to learn more about the local economy. Despite an economy that shows growth, one local business owner told KBTX that they’re still struggling with one specific area. Rayne Knight is the Founder of CR Systems, Inc., Aggieland Roofing,...
KBTX.com
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December. College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High...
KBTX.com
Developer provides update on College Station Midtown City Center
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Progress continues on the development of College Station Midtown City Center. The mixed-use development was designed to provide the city of College Station with an urban identity and a central location. Once completed the district will feature miles of connected trails and greenspaces, complete with...
KBTX.com
No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station. Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department. The fire is under...
Battalion Texas AM
Women’s Tennis looks to ace Florida Gators
Fresh off a No. 4 ranking, Texas A&M women’s tennis is hosting the Texas A&M Regional for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff this weekend with a match on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. against Florida Atlantic. If the Aggies defeat the Owls, they will play the winner of the match between Arizona and Florida on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.
Navasota Examiner
NJH student banned from school following social media post
A Navasota Junior High Student has been banned from school property after a social media photo appears to show the student in possession of a firearm on campus. Navasota Independent School District released a press release Friday afternoon to notify the community of the incident. The press release stated NISD personnel were notified of a picture posted Wednesday night of a student in possession of a firearm. The photo was posted on the student’s social media account. NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said in the release, “We have reason to believe that we can prove from the picture that the student was on school property at Navasota Junior High when the picture was taken. We can not, at this time identify when the picture was taken. We did confirm the student was not present at school Wednesday.”
TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan near the Candlewood Suites Hotel this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.
kwhi.com
LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY
An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
KWTX
Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas. The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26. She was...
Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate
BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies Take on Commodores
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces off against Vanderbilt as it looks to improve its conference-play record on Saturday, Jan. 28. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series, 10-6, against A&M with the last matchup taking place on Feb. 19, 2022 as the Aggies lost 72-67. Saturday’s game will mark the first time in four years that the Commodores will travel to College Station to play against the maroon and white.
KBTX.com
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
