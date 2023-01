The Nets have been looking for any help they can get as Kevin Durant recovers from a right MCL sprain, but they were without one more scorer Saturday. In addition to missing Ben Simmons, who was out with what the team called left knee soreness, T.J. Warren sat with a left shin contusion he sustained Thursday in a loss to the Pistons. Warren is day-to-day, head coach Jacque Vaughn said before the Nets beat the Knicks, 122-115, at Barclays Center. Warren exited the game Thursday in the fourth quarter after logging 15 minutes, during the last of which he was hobbling. It...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO