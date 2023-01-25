ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Johnson, Nowell lead No. 5 K-State to 64-50 win over Florida

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and No. 5 Kansas State beat Florida 64-50 in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Markquis Nowell finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Wildcats. They improved to 18-3 to equal the 1972-73 team for the best start through 21 games in school history. Colin Castleton scored 13 points and Myreon Jones had 11 for the Gators. They dropped to 0-3 against the Big 12 this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
abc17news.com

Mizzou knocks off No. 12 Iowa State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team stayed tough to beat at home knocking off No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 Saturday in the last annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers were led by Kobe Brown with a double-double 20 points and 12 rebounds. Three other Tigers also scored double-figures.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy