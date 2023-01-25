Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements
Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”
Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
calfkicker.com
Tommy Fury on Jake Paul contract shenanigan: “You couldn’t pay me a trillion pounds to take a dive”
Jake Paul is often hounded with the accusations that there’s impropriety to his boxing bouts. It all started with a questionable stoppage against Ben Askren at the very start of his pro boxing career. Controversies followed Paul even as he changed promoters from questionable Triller to Showtime Boxing. Time...
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
dexerto.com
Tommy Fury admits Jake Paul fight is only happening because of money
Tommy Fury has admitted he’s only fighting Jake Paul for the money, as the longtime rivals are set to clash at the end of February. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been trying to make a fight happen for a few years now, with the longtime rivals having agreed to fight twice before.
Kenny Florian believes PFL’s best heavyweights “can hang” with Francis Ngannou if the promotion signs him
Kenny Florian, a commentator for the Professional Fighters League, believes the promotion’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou should the free agent sign with the PFL. Once it was revealed Ngannou was free from his UFC contract many pointed to the PFL as a potential option. Ngannou had...
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown
Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
Ricky Hatton ‘felt cheated’ after Floyd Mayweather defeat in 2007 and ‘smelt a rat’ in referee Joe Cortez
RICKY HATTON "felt cheated" after losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2007 and said he "smelt a rat" in referee Joe Cortez. Hatton was knocked out in round ten by then welterweight champion Mayweather in Las Vegas. But the fearsome body puncher was unable to work on the inside - like...
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
‘Possessed’ Conor McGregor attacked, threatened to drown me on yacht: woman
Conor McGregor is facing accusations that he punched, kicked and threatened to drown a woman on his yacht in Spain last summer. Through spokesperson Karen Kessler, McGregor denied the allegations. “Over six months ago an incident was alleged and after a police review, the matter was not pursued. Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” Kessler said in a statement. The unidentified woman told police in Ireland that she “feared for her life,” according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. She alleged that McGregor was verbally hostile to her and he became...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Yardbarker
McGregor posts his x-rated image online to show off his injuries
The former two time UFC Champion Conor McGregor was out for a cycle yesterday in his native city, when some motorist came very close to wiping out the 34 year Dubliner. The Irish man posted it all on his social media yesterday to give the updates to all his fans. Thankful the Irish man is alright and not badly injured.
