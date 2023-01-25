ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements

Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”

Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Complex

Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
PWMania

Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face

Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim

Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
dexerto.com

Tommy Fury admits Jake Paul fight is only happening because of money

Tommy Fury has admitted he’s only fighting Jake Paul for the money, as the longtime rivals are set to clash at the end of February. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been trying to make a fight happen for a few years now, with the longtime rivals having agreed to fight twice before.
MMA Fighting

Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC

Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
MMA Fighting

Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown

Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
ringsidenews.com

Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message

Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
New York Post

‘Possessed’ Conor McGregor attacked, threatened to drown me on yacht: woman

Conor McGregor is facing accusations that he punched, kicked and threatened to drown a woman on his yacht in Spain last summer. Through spokesperson Karen Kessler, McGregor denied the allegations. “Over six months ago an incident was alleged and after a police review, the matter was not pursued. Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” Kessler said in a statement. The unidentified woman told police in Ireland that she “feared for her life,” according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. She alleged that McGregor was verbally hostile to her and he became...
Yardbarker

McGregor posts his x-rated image online to show off his injuries

The former two time UFC Champion Conor McGregor was out for a cycle yesterday in his native city, when some motorist came very close to wiping out the 34 year Dubliner. The Irish man posted it all on his social media yesterday to give the updates to all his fans. Thankful the Irish man is alright and not badly injured.
