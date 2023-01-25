ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former Lions coach Jim Bob Cooter is a candidate for the Buccaneers OC opening

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
Former Lions coaches remain in the news around the NFL. Jim Bob Cooter, who was the offensive coordinator in Detroit from 2015-2018, is now a candidate to become the new OC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Buccaneers have asked the Jacksonville Jaguars for permission to interview Cooter for their opening.

Cooter served as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2022. He’s also had offensive coaching stints with the Jets and Eagles since he was let go by the Lions after Matt Patricia’s first season as head coach.

Cooter had positive results in working with QB Trevor Lawrence and former Lions wideouts Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew in Jacksonville last season. His final season as coordinator in Detroit saw the Lions finish 25th in scoring and 24th in yardage.

The Buccaneers parted ways with OC Byron Leftwich after a disappointing finish to the 2022 season.

