EUGENE, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes’ struggles against the Oregon Ducks continue. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon beat Utah 68-56 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win in the series. Couisnard was 7-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists. He has scored nine-plus points in each of his three […]

EUGENE, OR ・ 42 MINUTES AGO