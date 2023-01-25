ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators odds, picks and predictions

 4 days ago
The New York Islanders (23-21-5) wrap up a 2-game Canadian road trip Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators (20-23-3) at Canadian Tire Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Islanders vs. Senators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Islanders were bludgeoned 5-2 by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, losing by an identical score as their previous loss at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Isles are in the midst of a 1-6-3 tailspin.

The Senators were knocked around 5-1 by the Winnipeg Jets on home ice Saturday, and they’re also skidding lately. Ottawa has won just 2 of its last 8 games overall.

This is the 2nd game of 3 regular-season meetings. New York won 4-2 in Ottawa on Nov. 14 as the Under just came in.

Islanders at Senators odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:14 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Islanders +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Senators -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Islanders +1.5 (-250) | Senators -1.5 (+180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +115 | U: -135)

Islanders at Senators projected goalies

Ilya Sorokin (15-16-4, 2.44 GAA, .922 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Cam Talbot (11-13-1, 2.95 GAA, .903 SV%, 1 SO)

Sorokin allowed 5 goals on 39 shots in Monday’s loss at Toronto, and he has coughed up 3 or more goals in 4 consecutive outings. Despite a 2-5-3 record in 10 January starts, he still has a 2.90 GAA and .911 SV%.

Talbot has been much more shaky in January, going 1-4-0 with a 3.85 GAA and .870 SV% in 4 starts and 5 appearances overall. He was actually pretty solid last time out, allowing 4 goals on 44 shots in Friday’s 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh, but he received no offensive support.

Islanders at Senators picks and predictions

Prediction

Islanders 4, Senators 3

The ISLANDERS (+100) and Senators (-120) have both been struggling lately, but the head-to-head trends are seriously in favor of New York.

The Islanders have dominated this series lately, going 10-1 in the past 11 meetings, including a 6-1 mark in the last 7 trips to Canada’s capital city.

The Islanders +1.5 (-250) will cost you 2 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s ridiculous. There is absolutely no value playing a line so high if you need some insurance. If you like New York, just play it straight up.

AVOID.

The OVER 6.5 (+115) is worth a roll of the dice at plus-money.

The Over has cashed in 5 of the last 6 meetings between these teams in Ottawa. Yes, there is concern, as the Sens have cashed the Under in 8 of the last 10 home games against everybody else. And the Under is 7-3 in the last 10 games overall for the Isles. But based on series trends, go high.

