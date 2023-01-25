Read full article on original website
There’s no question that the basics of strength training work despite what you may see from time to time on the Internet. The barbell is the ultimate tool for strength and muscle and will continue to work for all who take it seriously. Incorporating the Big 3exercises—the barbell squat, bench and deadlift—along with Olympic lifts should form the backbone of most conditioning and strength workouts. But within these squat, hinge, and press variations are forgotten strength exercises and variations done by old-school strongmen to get even stronger.
Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
The new year is here & if you want to get motivated, you’re in luck because Eric Von Frohlich, founder of Row House and EVF Performance, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the effective 10-minute full-body workout that will whip you into shape and requires zero equipment. You can follow Eric’s...
Sometimes during a HIIT workout, it can feel like you’re pushing, pushing, pushing just to get through the intervals. Working out at an intense clip has its cardio benefits, but it can also cause you to sacrifice form and full muscle engagement. In this new 10-minute full-body workout from...
Good cardio workouts don't have to happen in the gym or at a park, experts say. You can get your heart rate going without leaving home with these five activities: jumping rope, climbing stairs, cleaning the house, gardening and doing some forms of yoga. All are convenient, cost little money...
Years ago, weightlifting was thought to be reserved solely for bodybuilders and athletes. However, there has been significant research on the medical benefits of lifting weights. Everyone benefits from stronger bones and muscles. Plan to incorporate weight training into your routine, regardless of your age, ability or fitness level. Weight...
When most of us think of exercising, images of long runs on the treadmill or picking up heavy weights often come to mind. But although these are both great ways of keeping fit, they aren't for everyone. So if you're someone who's looking to keep fit but can't stand the...
We love going to the gym, but sometimes life gets busy and the only way to squeeze in a sweat is at home between appointments, pick-ups and meetings galore. But since most of us don’t keep a squat rack next to the china cabinet, a no-equipment workout featuring bodyweight moves is a great way to tone, tighten and even strengthen our muscles (without lifting a single dumbbell).
Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
Hitting the perfect draw on the golf course isn’t something every golfer just naturally picks up. It takes practice, focus and an understanding of the simple fundamentals to execute it perfectly. Whether you’re looking to hit a draw off the tee with your driver for a little extra distance,...
It's no secret that Nobull's no stranger to bright and vibrant footwear. The brand's lineup of Trainers, Runners and more have always had a plethora of hues and patterns ready to take your ensemble up a notch or two. Yet, all those flashy colors can do little to keep your silhouette visible when working out into the evening hours.
When buying sweats or a new coat, weight matters. The heavier, the warmer, we assume — a big, weighty jacket works better than a windbreaker, for example. And that's often true, but when it comes time to buy our basics — T-shirts, underwear, etc. — we often emphasize the opposite qualities: designs that are lightweight and form-fitting.
