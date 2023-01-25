Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars odds, picks and predictions

The Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8) wrap up a 2-game road trip against the Dallas Stars (28-13-8) Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hurricanes vs. Stars odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Hurricanes are rounding back into form after going cold the beginning of January. Carolina has a 5-game point streak, going 4-0-1, with an average of 4.2 goals per game during the impressive stretch. It’s no surprise, the Over is 4-1 in the 5-game span.

The Stars were nipped 3-2 by the visiting Buffalo Sabres in overtime on Monday, but Dallas does have 3 wins in the last 5 games, all via shutout.

These teams met in Raleigh on Dec. 17, with the Hurricanes winning 5-4 in overtime behind G Antti Raanta.

Lines last updated at 12:27 a.m. ET.

Hurricanes at Stars projected goalies

Frederik Andersen (9-3-0, 2.40 GAA, .910 SV%) vs. Jake Oettinger (21-7-5, 2.22 GAA, .925 SV%, 4 SO)

Andersen has been on fire since returning from a 2-month absence due to a lower-body injury. He is 4-0-0 with a 1.75 GAA and .942 SV% since emerging from the injured reserve list on Jan. 12.

Oettinger allowed 3 goals on 25 shots in the 3-2 OT loss to the Sabres on Monday. Despite that, he has a sparkling 8-2-2 record in his last 12 starts, while going 4-2-2 with a 1.74 GAA and .940 SV% with 2 of his 4 shutouts in January.

Hurricanes at Stars picks and predictions

Prediction

Stars 3, Hurricanes 2

The STARS (-110) are a decent play on home ice.

Yes, the Hurricanes (-110) have won 11 of the last 12 games against winning teams, while going 9-3 in the last 12 on the road. And Carolina is rested, and that’s never good for the opposition. The Canes are 16-5 in the last 21 when working on three days of rest.

However, the Stars are 24-11 in the last 35 games against Metropolitan Division teams, and Dallas picked up a point in the 1st meeting in Raleigh. This will be a tight game, with the Stars coming out on top, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see OT needed again, or perhaps a shootout this time.

AVOID.

If you’re looking for insurance, and don’t want to play the Stars +1.5 (-280) straight up, this is just too expensive. You can’t risk nearly 3 times your potential return.

The UNDER 5.5 (+105) is the play here, as we get too red-hot goaltenders facing each other.

Yes, we saw a total of 9 goals in the 1st meeting in North Carolina in mid-December, but that was also Raanta working against Scott Wedgewood, not “The Great Dane” against Oettinger. Look for a much more defensive battle.

