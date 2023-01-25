Magda Linette vs Aryna Sabalenka odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final

The Joker has laid siege to the clay courts of Melbourne Park for much of the last decade. Now, he has a chance to add another broken record to his glittering collection. Djokovic finds himself in the Australian Open final once again this year. This time, he'll face 24-year-old Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, which the Serbian won in five sets. That marked the only Grand Slam final appearance for Tsitsipas before this tournament.

15 HOURS AGO