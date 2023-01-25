Magda Linette vs Aryna Sabalenka odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final

Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas time, TV channel, live stream to watch 2023 Australian Open final
The Joker has laid siege to the clay courts of Melbourne Park for much of the last decade. Now, he has a chance to add another broken record to his glittering collection. Djokovic finds himself in the Australian Open final once again this year. This time, he'll face 24-year-old Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, which the Serbian won in five sets. That marked the only Grand Slam final appearance for Tsitsipas before this tournament.
Aryna Sabalenka serving disaster: World No.5 bombs first set of Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka had fixed her problematic serve - until her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. It started ominously with the world No.5 serving a double fault on the opening point of the match against Elena Rybakina - and showing a rye smile as she started the biggest moment of her life with an issue that has troubled her before.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash
Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match
The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Phil Coles, longtime leading Aussie Olympic official, dies at 91
Phil Coles, who played key roles in getting an Australian team to the 1980 Moscow Olympics despite a U.S.-led boycott and later helped secure the 2000 Games for Sydney, has died after a short illness, the AOC said.
'He looked pretty sore': Aussie captain 'unlikely' to return this weekend
The Australian Men’s Sevens team have been dealt a major blow ahead of their quarterfinal clash with France, with captain Henry Hutchison “unlikely” to return. Head Coach John Manenti believes Hutchison is “unlikely” to return to the hallowed turf of Allianz Stadium this weekend after he was helped from the field against Argentina.
Jhye Richardson likely to miss BBL final as injury lingers
Peter Hatzoglou and quick Matt Kelly will come into the frame for next weekend's decider which could attract 50,000 fans
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, result, highlights as the fifth seed claims her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka has won the Australian Open 2023 trophy, defeating 22nd seed Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 28 minutes. The fifth seed was outplayed in the first set and was stunned by the pressure of the Melbourne Park final, reflected by her multiple double faults. However,...
Is history on Anthony Yarde's side? British boxing star looking to make home advantage count against feared champ Artur Beterbiev
If British light-heavyweight star Anthony Yarde wants to become a world champion, he’s going to have to earn it. The 31-year-old Londoner has been largely written off in his bid to dethrone unified light-heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev at the Wembley Arena in London on January 28. Yarde (23-2, 22...
What channel is Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde on tonight? How to watch 2023 boxing title fight
In 2019, Anthony Yarde unsuccessfully challenged for light-heavyweight gold when he lost to Sergey Kovalev. Now, he will get a chance to redeem himself when he faces WBC, IBF, and WBO champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28. The fight for three world titles will be inside Wembley Arena, in Yarde’s...
Why is Patrick Reed suing Rory McIlroy? Lawsuit and beef explained amid Dubai Desert Classic drama
Some of the world's best golfers are in Dubai this week for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and there's been plenty of headlines made already...although not about the actual golf. Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy have taken centre stage in the media, albeit for the wrong reasons, with the pair...
