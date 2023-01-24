ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chronicle

Girls Hoops AP Poll: Not Much Movement in Latest Polls

*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Camas (7) 14-2...
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
My Clallam County

LOCAL SPORTS: Peninsula take two from Orcas

Photo: Peninsula College’s Gary Johnson hit five, 3 point shots and had game-high honors with 17 points. BELLINGHAM — The Peninsula Pirates basketball teams took care of buisness last night blowing out Whatcom in both games. The 5th ranked women won 75-55 but had a ice cold 1st quarter and were tied with Whatcom 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. That’s when the Pirate big guns opened up on the Orcas. Chasity Selden came off the bench and started hitting three balls. Millie Long scored from all over the floor, and Tati Kamae controlled the paint. The Pirates outscored the Orcas 28-14 in the 2nd quarter for a commanding 41-27 halftime lead. Millie Long had game high honors with 21 points. Chasity Selden threw in 18 points and Kamae had 15 points. Jenilee Donovan had her usual solid game and had 9 points. The Pirates are now 3-2 in conference play and 11-4 overall.
