Chronicle
Girls Hoops AP Poll: Not Much Movement in Latest Polls
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Camas (7) 14-2...
Thursday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Here are 3 Washington high school girls basketball teams that should be getting more attention
Many of the 2022-23 preseason girls basketball favorites in Washington are rolling right along as the schedule hits the final few weeks of the regular season. But a few teams have emerged seemingly out of nowhere to also chase playoff berths. Here are three in-state girls programs that have been ...
247Sports
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
1A Division I WIC girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores
The tournament’s top two teams automatically go to state. The third-place team goes to a play-in game.
District basketball tournaments: All the latest scores, updates from Southwest Idaho
The race to state is on. Map your favorite team’s route with the district brackets in all six classifications.
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Peninsula take two from Orcas
Photo: Peninsula College’s Gary Johnson hit five, 3 point shots and had game-high honors with 17 points. BELLINGHAM — The Peninsula Pirates basketball teams took care of buisness last night blowing out Whatcom in both games. The 5th ranked women won 75-55 but had a ice cold 1st quarter and were tied with Whatcom 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. That’s when the Pirate big guns opened up on the Orcas. Chasity Selden came off the bench and started hitting three balls. Millie Long scored from all over the floor, and Tati Kamae controlled the paint. The Pirates outscored the Orcas 28-14 in the 2nd quarter for a commanding 41-27 halftime lead. Millie Long had game high honors with 21 points. Chasity Selden threw in 18 points and Kamae had 15 points. Jenilee Donovan had her usual solid game and had 9 points. The Pirates are now 3-2 in conference play and 11-4 overall.
Top-ranked Lynden erases double-digit deficit to upend No. 3 Anacortes on road
ANACORTES, Wash. – The annual boys basketball matchup between Lynden and Anacortes for the last decade can be best defined by one word: domination. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Lions were winners of five straight and eight of the last nine against the Seahawks. With a 78-73 Lynden win, the ...
Mount Si's Jason Griffith voted SBLive Washington Coach of the Week
Mount Si boys basketball coach Jason Griffith has been voted SBLive Washington's Coach of the Week (Jan. 16–21). After suffering a loss to Kentridge earlier in the week, Mount Si bounced back at the end of the week with a win over Skyline. The win kept the Wildcats in the league title race. ...
