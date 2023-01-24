Photo: Peninsula College’s Gary Johnson hit five, 3 point shots and had game-high honors with 17 points. BELLINGHAM — The Peninsula Pirates basketball teams took care of buisness last night blowing out Whatcom in both games. The 5th ranked women won 75-55 but had a ice cold 1st quarter and were tied with Whatcom 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. That’s when the Pirate big guns opened up on the Orcas. Chasity Selden came off the bench and started hitting three balls. Millie Long scored from all over the floor, and Tati Kamae controlled the paint. The Pirates outscored the Orcas 28-14 in the 2nd quarter for a commanding 41-27 halftime lead. Millie Long had game high honors with 21 points. Chasity Selden threw in 18 points and Kamae had 15 points. Jenilee Donovan had her usual solid game and had 9 points. The Pirates are now 3-2 in conference play and 11-4 overall.

