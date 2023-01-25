A new study led by the University of Bath in the UK has found that harmful fungal toxins are increasing in Europe’s wheat crops, with almost half of the crops affected. Wheat, the most commonly grown crop globally, is facing an increasing threat from harmful toxins. A study led by Dr. Neil Brown, a fungal biologist from the University of Bath in the UK and in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Exeter, has found that almost half of the wheat crops in Europe are affected by a fungal infection that leads to the production of these toxins.

