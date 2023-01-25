Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Can Elephants Save the Planet? These Majestic Animals Are Key to Capturing Atmospheric Carbon
Researchers discover elephant extinction could have major impact on atmospheric carbon levels. In findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report that elephants play a key role in creating forests that store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of forests in Africa. If the already critically endangered elephants become extinct, the rainforest of central and west Africa, the second largest rainforest on earth, would lose between six and nine percent of its ability to capture atmospheric carbon, amplifying planetary warming.
NASA Revolutionary New Robotic Arm Really Knows How To Chill Out
Future planetary missions could explore in extremely cold temperatures that stymie existing spacecraft, thanks to a project under development at JPL. When NASA returns to the Moon with Artemis, the agency and its partners will reach unexplored regions of the lunar surface around the South Pole, where it can get much colder at night than even on frigid Mars. Such surface conditions would be challenge for current spacecraft, which rely on energy-consuming heaters to stay warm.
A Doomed World: Astronomers Discover an Exoplanet Spiraling Toward Its Destruction
The impending demise of Kepler-1658b as it orbits its aging star offers an opportunity for scientists to gain insight into the fate of other planets and their evolving solar systems. Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery of an exoplanet whose orbit is deteriorating as it orbits an aging star. The...
Devastating Consequences: How a Single Oil Spill Can Disrupt the Global Energy Supply
A maritime area three times the size of the city of London holds the highest risk for oil spills in the Gulf which can have devastating consequences locally and globally. Over the last year, the world’s energy market has been highly volatile. The warmer-than-average winter in Europe helped avoid a gas crisis this year, but the forecast for the next winter is unclear as instabilities persist. More than 20% of global liquefied natural gas exports originate from a single port in Qatar.
Ancient Asteroid Provides Insight Into the Evolution of Our Solar System
A large international collaboration utilized the Diamond Light Source, the UK’s national synchrotron facility, to examine grains collected from a near-Earth asteroid in order to improve our understanding of the evolution of our solar system. A team of researchers from the University of Leicester utilized Diamond Light Source’s Nanoprobe...
Why Is an Ancient Egyptian Mass Grave of Dogs ‘Stumping Archaeologists’?
A new story about a strange burial is making the rounds on archeology sites and online news sources. According to Heritage Daily, archeologists excavating in the Fayum uncovered the remains of an 8-year-old child and 142 dogs in a late antique Egyptian necropolis. The “amazing discovery” is stumping archeologists.According to the press report, Russian archeologists affiliated with the Center for Egyptological Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences were excavating the necropolis at Deir el-Banat, 62 miles to the west of Cairo, when they came across the unusual human-canine burial. Galina Belova, who examined the canine remains, concluded that all...
Surprising Findings: New Analysis Reveals the Secrets of Dinosaur Diets
New study of T. rex and other dinosaur teeth provides insights into their dietary habits. Scratches on dinosaur teeth could uncover their true diet. Researchers have employed dental microwear texture analysis (DMTA) for the first time to deduce the feeding habits of large theropods, such as Allosaurus and T. rex. By capturing 3D images of individual teeth and examining the pattern of scratches, scientists can deduce which dinosaurs likely consumed hard bone and which may have preferred softer foods and prey.
Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine: NASA’s Revolutionary Propulsion Design for Deep Space Missions
As NASA takes its first steps toward establishing a long-term presence on the Moon’s surface, a team of propulsion development engineers at NASA have developed and tested NASA’s first full-scale rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, an advanced rocket engine design that could significantly change how future propulsion systems are built.
Mysteries Remain About Puzzling Bahamas Whiting Events
Researchers used satellite imagery to reveal where and when the discolored patches of water appeared between 2003 and 2020 and found a puzzling temporary increase in events in some areas. As early as the 1930s, researchers noticed that odd, milky-white patches of water sporadically discolor the generally bluer and shallow...
An Overlooked Phenomenon – Researchers Discover Evidence of a “Hidden” State Involving One of the Most Common Ions
Scientists discover evidence of a previously unknown state involving one of the most common ions on Earth. During an otherwise straightforward investigation into the assembly process of calcium-phosphate clusters, a team of researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and New York University stumbled upon an unexpected finding: Phosphate ions in water have a tendency to switch between their frequently observed hydrated state and a previously unknown and mysterious “dark” state.
Modeling Solar Winds: Simulations Reproduce Complex Fluctuations in Soft X-Ray Signal Detected by Satellites
Models capture how solar wind charge exchange events are observed. Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have used numerical methods to model the variations observed in soft X-ray signals detected by X-ray satellites. They analyzed data from the Suzaku telescope and compared it with modeling of solar winds interacting with the most upper parts of our atmosphere. They succeeded in capturing how the signal varied with the orbital motion of the satellite, with implications for how predictions can be made for future satellite experiments.
Decoding the Past – Scientists Uncover the Origin of Mysterious Giant Extinct Marine Reptile Graveyard
For many years, researchers have been studying a state park in Nevada, but despite their efforts, the reason for the high number of ichthyosaur deaths in the area some 230 million years ago remains a mystery. Blue and humpback whales, along with other marine giants of today, regularly undertake long...
A Growing Threat: Harmful Fungal Toxins Spreading in Wheat
A new study led by the University of Bath in the UK has found that harmful fungal toxins are increasing in Europe’s wheat crops, with almost half of the crops affected. Wheat, the most commonly grown crop globally, is facing an increasing threat from harmful toxins. A study led by Dr. Neil Brown, a fungal biologist from the University of Bath in the UK and in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Exeter, has found that almost half of the wheat crops in Europe are affected by a fungal infection that leads to the production of these toxins.
Important Advance in Quantum Science: Coherent Manipulation of Spin Qubits at Room Temperature
A team headed by Professor Wu Kaifeng from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) in the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently announced success in initializing, controlling, and reading out spins at room temperature using quantum dots grown in solution. This represents a significant advancement in the field of quantum information science.
Galactic Anomaly: The Milky Way Is Too Big for Its “Cosmological Wall”
Milky Way Discovered To Be More Unique Than Previously Thought. Is the Milky Way special, or, at least, is it in a special place in the Universe? An international team of astronomers has found that the answer to that question is yes, in a way not previously appreciated. A new study shows that the Milky Way is too big for its “cosmological wall,” something yet to be seen in other galaxies. The new research is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
