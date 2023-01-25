Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
voguebusiness.com
Tod’s Group revenues hit €1 billion mark as retail rebounds
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Revenues at Italian luxury shoemaker and leather goods group Tod’s hit the €1 billion mark in 2022, driven by a strong performance from bricks-and-mortar stores and the success of its eponymous footwear label. The listed company, which owns the...
voguebusiness.com
After record year, LVMH chief Bernard Arnault is “quite confident” about 2023
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Thursday, LVMH reported record annual earnings, despite a deceleration of growth in the fourth quarter that LVMH CFO Jean Jacques Guiony attributed to a “soft patch” in China. The world's largest luxury conglomerate reported €79 billion in annual turnover, a 17 per cent increase compared to 2021 when annual sales were €64 billion. Sales in the fourth quarter grew 9 per cent on an organic basis to around €22.7 billion, beating consensus expectations of 6.2 per cent. Asia was down 8 per cent, United States up 9 per cent, Europe up 28 per cent and Japan up 29 per cent. This represents a deceleration for all regions compared to the third quarter.
voguebusiness.com
Ferragamo revenues rise 10% in 2022 under CEO Gobbetti’s turnaround plan
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Salvatore Ferragamo Group announced revenues of €1.25 billion for 2022, up 10.2 per cent year-on-year, beating analyst expectations. This uptick comes a year after CEO Marco Gobbetti joined the group, setting out to revitalise the Italian company and recruit a younger consumer.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
voguebusiness.com
Chanel and Hermès prove power to elevate wearer status through iconic accessories, per Vogue Business Index
This Vogue Business Index article is part of our Advanced Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to The Long View from Vogue Business and bi-monthly Market Insights Reports and webinars, sign up for Advanced Membership here. This is one of the five chapters comprising the Vogue Business Index: Winter 2022/23...
voguebusiness.com
Dior defends its position as digital leader in Vogue Business Index, in spite of friction across social and digital channels
This article on the Vogue Business Index is part of our Advanced Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to The Long View from Vogue Business, Market Insights reports and webinars, and much more, sign up for Advanced Membership. Read the Vogue Business Index: Winter 2022/23. In the Winter 2022/2023 edition...
voguebusiness.com
Louis Vuitton leads the latest Vogue Business Index, driven by sustained consumer enthusiasm
This Vogue Business Index article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Read the Vogue Business Index: Winter 2022/23.
Yangtze Fortune ship stranded in Portland, Victoria: Bizarre reason carrier can't leave
A crew of Filipino sailors have been stranded on an abandoned ship off the south-west coast of Victoria for four months and their maritime insurance is about to end.
voguebusiness.com
After founder’s exit, The RealReal appoints CEO to lead turnaround
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Luxury resale platform The RealReal is betting on a new CEO to help it achieve profitability, after founder Julie Wainwright stepped down from the role last June. The company has announced that John Koryl, an experienced exec whose CV includes stints...
The Bloody Reign of Terror That Almost Destroyed the Amazon
One landowner was known for chainsawing in half the peasants who refused to sell their land to him. Another had a jar in his office in which he kept the severed ears of the men he had ordered murdered. There were as many as 20 clandestine cemeteries used to dispose of the remains of murdered workers. And whole populations of Indigenous people had been wiped out by dynamite, machine guns, and sugar laced with arsenic.This was, and in some ways still is, the Amazon rain forest, a lawless land of legal impunity and environmental degradation, where to be an activist...
voguebusiness.com
Louis Vuitton leads and Saint Laurent returns to the top five in the Vogue Business Index: Winter 2022/23 edition
A lot has changed in luxury over the past six months, with Covid restrictions easing in China, corporate reshuffles at LVMH, the acquisition of Tom Ford by Estée Lauder and the departure of Alessandro Michele from Gucci. The top four brands of the Vogue Business Index have nonetheless remained the same, defending their positionings. Look under the hood, though, and some changes seem to be happening, with purchase intent down for most major players (except in China) and diminishing scores across many of the consumer metrics tracked. Survey data shows few consumers want to switch brands as economic instability continues but may shop differently if prices increase, with a readiness to wait for sales. Brands should continue to grow their digital reach, being mindful of the fastest-growing channels, and working with culturally important figures and collaborators in spaces like gaming, film/TV and hospitality and leisure to cement their appeal even if times are tough.
Comments / 0