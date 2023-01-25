ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jalen Hurts on Brock Purdy: ‘He has a lot of moxie’

Brock Purdy still thinks he came out on top the previous time he and Jalen Hurts were on opposing teams. “Yeah, I thought it was a completion,” Purdy said this week, more than three years after his 2-point conversion pass was intercepted with 24 seconds to play in Iowa State’s 42-41 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 9, 2019. “Obviously, it sucked not being a completion and the game being over.”
AMES, IA
Former Alabama prep star suddenly 1 win from Super Bowl

Former Theodore High School star La’Mical Perine did not play a snap during the 2022 NFL regular season. But he could be going to Super Bowl LVII. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed the running back for their practice squad. :. · JALEN HURTS ON BROCK PURDY: ‘HE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
College champs part of Philadelphia’s NFC title drive

In his most recent appearance in a championship game, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith capped his Heisman Trophy season and an undefeated campaign for Alabama with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the CFP national title contest on Jan. 11, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Scarbinsky: Was Nick Saban right to pick Tua over Jalen Hurts?

This is an opinion column. Let me tell you a Jalen Hurts story. You have never heard it because I have never told it. The other two people in the room at the time have never shared it, either, as far as I know. It’s a story that’s particularly relevant at the moment as Hurts prepares to lead the Philadelphia Eagles into the NFC Championship Game and fans debate whether Alabama can “claim him” since he didn’t finish his college career there.
ALABAMA STATE
Reuben Foster returning to football in USFL, report says

Reuben Foster hasn’t played in a football game since Oct. 28, 2018. But the former Alabama All-American linebacker will make a comeback in the USFL, NFL Network reported. Ian Rapoport reported the Pittsburgh Maulers plan to sign Foster. The Maulers have not announced the signing. But on Jan. 15,...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama players explain emotion, response to Darius Miles arrest

It’s been less than two weeks since Darius Miles was arrested on capital murder charges and his now-former Alabama basketball teammates are now speaking about the situation for the first time. Players had not been available to reporters until Friday morning before flying to Oklahoma. “It’s been a tough...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bengals to play without former Alabama tackle again

The Cincinnati Bengals will play another postseason game without left offensive tackle Jonah Williams on Sunday. The former Alabama All-American won’t play when the Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVII. Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in Cincinnati’s 24-17 victory over the...
CINCINNATI, OH
