Guard’s 25 Paces Pirates Past Riverhawks

Adna guard Gaby Guard shoots a 3-pointer against Toledo Jan. 24.

At Toledo

PIRATES 58, RIVERHAWKS 22

Adna 15 23 12 8 — 58

Toledo 8 3 5 6 — 22

Adna: Hallom 6, B. Loose 10, Guard 25, K. VonMoos 13, A. VonMoos 2

Toledo: Norberg 2, Lairson-Young 3, Arceo-Hanson 3, Winters 6, Stanley 5, Bowen 3

Gaby Guard knocked down seven 3-pointers — including four in the second quarter alone — to help the 2B No. 4 Adna girls basketball team dispatch Toledo on the road Tuesday night, 58-22.

Guard scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Pirates, and Karlee VonMoos chipped in 13 more in another dominant Central 2B league win for Adna.

The Pirates also stifled the Riverhawk attack, holding Toledo to single-digit scoring in each quarter. Kira Winters led Toledo with six points, and Ryah Stanley added another 5.

Adna takes on Morton-White Pass in Randle on Thursday while Toledo battles with Rainier on Monday at home.