Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Pirates demote ex-Yankees slugger
It’s back to the minors for Miguel Andujar, who has been outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Kevin Gorman reports “Andujar has cleared waivers and will receive a non-roster invite to Pirates spring training. Pirates DFA’d Andujar when they signed Andrew McCutchen, gambling that no team would claim his $1.525M salary.”
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot
SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Astros name new general manager
The Astros have hired Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team announced Thursday. He’ll replace James Click, who held the position from 2020-22 but departed after the season. “We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros owner Jim Crane said...
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers: Baseball Talking Head Opines LA is 'A Pitcher or Two Short' of Making the NLCS
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo has LA falling short of NLCS in his way-too-early LCS predictions
msn.com
Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage
Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
Rockies owner Dick Monfort speaks on upcoming 2023 season
The Rockies propped up the NL West division last year with a 64-98 record, their fourth-straight losing season and eleventh in the past 13 campaigns. Yet despite only modest additions this winter, owner Dick Monfort believes the team can play .500 ball this season. “We have a lot of talent,...
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions
Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade
Should the Red Sox consider a reunion?
Orioles acquire LHP Cole Irvin from A’s
The Orioles have acquired left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin in a trade with the Athletics, per announcements from both clubs. Right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Virbitsky will also head to Baltimore while infield prospect Darell Hernaiz is heading to the A’s. On one hand, this move comes as a surprise, since...
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0