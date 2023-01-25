Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Paris Baguette Partners with Coffee Brand Lavazza
Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together and connect over their expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, is now offering an authentic Italian coffee experience. The company announced a partnership with innovative coffee company Lavazza to serve a variety of high-quality coffee blends at its 100-plus...
Calbee Harvest Snaps White Cheddar Baked Green Pea Snacks.
Calbee’s Harvest Snaps is introducing a righteously cheesy addition to its lineup of veggie snacks: White Cheddar Baked Green Pea Snacks. Now available in the produce section exclusively at Target locations nationwide in the US, these snappy new crisps match the creamy, mellow taste of white cheddar with farm-picked green peas milled whole in-house for maximum nutrition as the first ingredient.
Boldly Bursts onto the Scene with Its Plant-Based Seafood
Boldly, a new plant-based food brand, announces the forthcoming launch of their line of 100% vegan seafood, including calamari, salmon and tuna sashimi, shrimp, crab sticks, and white fish filets. Boldly is disrupting the plant-based food and seafood industry with products that deliver on taste and texture like that of...
Duck House Chinese Restaurant Portland [Takeout Review]
Duck House Chinese Restaurant is a popular Chinese restaurant in Downtown Portland. The restaurant is chef-owned and operated by Chef Ivan Liu who specializes in Sichuan cuisine. Their menu is quite extensive and appears to have dishes of Sichuan, Shanghai, Cantonese and American-Chinese style. You will find pork soup dumplings;...
Holololly Launches Edible Holographic Lollipops
Holololly announced the candy company’s official launch with a line of edible, holographic lollipops that are as dazzling to look at as they are delicious to eat. Created with safe, cutting-edge laser etching technology, the holographic candies are the creation of holography expert, Robson Bowman, and are guaranteed to dazzle and delight.
Ben & Jerry’s New Dessert-Inspired, Ganache Topped Flavors
We may be just a few weeks into 2023, but Ben & Jerry’s is already giving its fans a reason to break their New Year resolutions and indulge with a duo of delicious ice cream innovations. The Vermont-based dessert maker announced it is adding two more flavors, Bossin’ Cream...
Lady M Confections Valentine’s Day 2023: Bon Bon Gift Set
Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced its first-ever Valentine’s Day Bon Bon Gift Set. The You Are Loved Gift Set is packaged in a classic heart-shaped gift box and inside, nestled among beautiful foil details and floral illustrations, are three new Lady Bon Bon flavors that are sure to become instant favorites.
Campbell’s Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup
Campbell’s Chunky is dropping a soup packed with so much heat, fans will need to sign a waiver to try it! New, limited-time Campbell’s Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup will be available on January 27 to the first 500 brave souls who sign a “waiver” stating they can handle the heat at ChunkySpicyWaiver.com.
Super Bowl snacking DEALS on pizza, wings c/o Home Chef & Kroger
As we approach the big game next month, Home Chef is rushing in to make snacking while spectating as convenient as possible, whether from the comfort of your couch or in the stadium. Home Chef has plenty of in-store discounts on essential eats for cheering on your team. Available now...
