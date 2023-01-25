Look out, Lions fans — LMU volleyball has a new head coach at the helm. Introducing Trent Kersten, the former UCLA walk-on that aims to keep LMU volleyball competitive. Having grown up in Huntington Beach, California, LMU already feels like home to Kersten. He reflected on his transition from San Jose to Los Angeles by sharing a formative experience known to all LMU students. “I walked out to the Bluff for a couple of sunsets, and I’m like ‘we get to work here every day? This is insane!’ It’s been an awesome transition ... I got to meet the team and they’re in such a great place, so I’m really excited to get started.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO