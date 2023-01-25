Read full article on original website
IGN
Oscars 2023 Nominations Include RRR, Avatar 2, Batman, Top Gun 2, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther 2, and More
After much waiting, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has finally unveiled the nominations for various categories for the 95th edition of the Oscars. The prestigious awards show features some of the finest films, which have excelled by taking the medium of filmmaking further. While the event is all set to take place on March 13 2023, we already have the complete list of nominations. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced all the nominees on January 24 that will compete for the Oscar.
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023: ‘Seven months great war,’ economic collapse and … cannibalism?
It looks like we have made it to 2023, and there’s no doubt that just about everyone is counting on this year being better than the past couple. After several years of pandemic and just about everything else bad, it just feels like we are due for a good year.
ComicBook
bleedingcool.com
Elvis Returns To Theaters This Friday After Oscar Nominations
Riding the wave of 8 Oscar nominations, Elvis is heading back into theaters this weekend. It is also on HBO Max right now. Elvis was nominated for 8 Academy awards this week, including Best Actor for Austin Butler and Best Picture. To help with the awards push for the film, WB is releasing the movie into theaters again this weekend. Also starring Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and Olivia DeJonge, the Baz Luhrmann film is also nominated for Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Sound. You can also stream it right now on HBO Max. In its initial run in theaters, it made $287 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing musical biopic ever.
People are in tears after realising Prince Harry quotes the Spice Girls in new book
This week saw the release of Prince Harry's memoir. The hotly-anticipated 'Spare' delves into the Duke of Sussex's childhood and the difficulties of growing up as part of the most famous family in the world. He also opens up about the battles he's had with his mental health and the...
Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary Film
After decades of acclaimed scores and 52 Oscar nominations, composer John Williams is getting the career retrospective he deserves. A documentary about the film legend’s career is in the works, with frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg among the producers. As initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary on Williams’ life is in the early stages of development from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed several behind-the-scenes featurettes for Spielberg’s films, is attached to helm the feature. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for the project include Brian Glazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin...
The 2023 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, and Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis, ended up with eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Cinematography (Mandy Walker) and Film Editing. In the Best Picture category, Elvis is one of 10 films nominated along with: Everything Everywhere All at...
Academy 'Conducting A Review' After Best Actress Nominee Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Campaign Sparks Scrutiny
The Academy announced they are officially "conducting a review" after questions were raised about Andrea Riseborough's nomination for Best Lead Actress and whether or not the team behind the movie violated the rules with their grassroots lobbying.RadarOnline.com has learned about the controversy stemming from the shock nod for her performance in To Leslie, a movie about hardship and redemption inspired by true events.Some people were taken aback as the nomination for Riseborough "seemingly pushed out Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler, two actresses of color that were backed by well-funded campaigns by Sony and MGM/Amazon," according to Puck.RadarOnline.com can report that...
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
ComicBook
Regal to Screen All 10 Best Picture Nominees, Including Netflix Movies
Like they've done for the past few years, Regal Cinemas are set to screen the Best Picture nominees at a discounted rate ahead of this year's Oscars. There's one big change this time though which is that the chain will have all of the nominees available to watch, including a Netflix movie. In years past movies like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank wouldn't be included in this mini-film festival that the chain showcases every year, but Netflix allowing All Quiet on the Western Front to be a part of the group this year shows a distinct change in philosophy from the streamer.
