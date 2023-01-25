ROCHESTER, Minn.-After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Project Community Connect came back to John Marshall High School today. It's an event designed to provide resources and services for community members dealing with homelessness or struggling to make ends meet. Some of the services provided included free lunches, haircuts and flu shots. There was also an interpreter there to help bridge language gaps. Larry More, one of the event organizers, said it wouldn't be possible without the willing cooperation of surrounding agencies.

