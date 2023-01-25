Read full article on original website
Study says RCTC's regional economic impact is $234 million
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A study by the Minnesota State college and university system, estimates Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) has a $234.9 million impact on the regional economy and creates 1,785 jobs. The study was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact...
Chatfield Ambulance Service seeks to hire more EMTs amid staff shortage
CHATFIELD, Minn. - The City of Chatfield is looking to hire more emergency medical technicians as short staffing persists among first responder agencies. The increased need comes about as the city has been experiencing a large uptick in emergency medical calls over the last two years. As the city and...
2022 Community Indicators predict strong population growth to continue for Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Olmsted County Community Indicators report is now available on the county website. The report is focused on comparing Olmsted County’s measures to Minnesota and the nation and presents trend data to show how things have changed over time is also provided for some measures.
"Project Community Connect" returns
ROCHESTER, Minn.-After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Project Community Connect came back to John Marshall High School today. It's an event designed to provide resources and services for community members dealing with homelessness or struggling to make ends meet. Some of the services provided included free lunches, haircuts and flu shots. There was also an interpreter there to help bridge language gaps. Larry More, one of the event organizers, said it wouldn't be possible without the willing cooperation of surrounding agencies.
Former Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark returns for fourth term
EYOTA, Minn. - Former Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark has returned to office to serve a fourth term. Tyrel Clark is a longtime Eyota resident that served three consecutive terms as mayor of the city before spending time focused on being involved in state legislation. After his initial six years as...
'Eggflation' driving customers to local farms for their eggs
OLMSTED COUNTY-The rise in egg prices or 'eggflation' is causing some customers to turn to local farmers for the food, according to an Olmsted County farmer. Tara Roadway, who owns and operates Hidden Haven Homestead, said some customers have started buying eggs from her farm because prices are nearly the same as commercial eggs.
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory Issued
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower; and for the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd. This advisory is through 11am Sunday morning. Wind chills could reach around -25 degrees Sunday morning, capable of...
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
Five guns, 2,600 rounds of ammo stolen from Olmsted Co. residence
OLMSTED COUNTY Minn. - Around 2,600 rounds of ammo and shells along with multiple guns were stolen from an Olmsted County residence on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the thefts happened between 6:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Oak Lodge Ln. NE. in Oronoco Township.
Pine Island Winterfest
Pine Island's Winterfest is returning for another year. What you can expect if you plan on braving the weather to share in the fun.
30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene. There is...
