laloyolan.com
Guest Editorial: Staffer accuses LMU of 'exploitative' parking fees
Learn more about the Loyolan’s policy guidelines here. With crippling prices at the pump and a number of LMU employees commuting from distances as far as 50 miles away due to exorbitant housing costs in Los Angeles, I am once again reminded of how outrageous it is to be paying almost $900 a year to park at my place of employment. We work at an institution that espouses “service of faith and promotion of justice” as part of its mission statement. I will state it plainly: Charging employees to pay for parking to fulfill their jobs is outright exploitation.
laloyolan.com
BREAKING: Sunken Garden water line leak impacts campus operations
5:50 p.m.: The water line has been repaired and affected buildings are fully operational, per Campus Safety Services. Facilities Management is conducting emergency repairs after discovering a water line leak at Sunken Garden East. From 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 27, campus operations requiring water are limited. Impacted buildings include Malone Student Center, St. Robert’s Hall, Xavier Hall, Rosecrans Hall, Desmond Hall, Whelan Hall, Doheny Hall, Del Rey South, Del Rey North, Founder’s Pavilion, Palm North and Palm South.
laloyolan.com
LMU's 2023 Service Organization recruitment season kicks off
When Valerie Ramirez, sophomore marketing major and member of Belles Service Organization, was a freshman at LMU, she knew she wanted to get involved in an organization that was passionate about a cause that she resonated with. Looking for that community, she decided to go through LMU’s Service Organization Community recruitment process.
laloyolan.com
New psychology course unites academics with service
Professor Alexandra Sturm, Ph.D, is now offering a course for LMU psychology students that provides students an opportunity to volunteer at WISH charter schools in Westchester. WISH schools, which are elementary through high school, are unique because of their integrative approach to education — students with disabilities are included in general education classrooms as opposed to being separated into special education courses. LMU students who take the course are partnered with a staff member, including speech therapists, school counselors and special education teachers, at one of the WISH schools. The course is eligible to all psychology majors with an upperclassman standing.
laloyolan.com
Welcome, Coach Kersten: LMU volleyball names new head coach
Look out, Lions fans — LMU volleyball has a new head coach at the helm. Introducing Trent Kersten, the former UCLA walk-on that aims to keep LMU volleyball competitive. Having grown up in Huntington Beach, California, LMU already feels like home to Kersten. He reflected on his transition from San Jose to Los Angeles by sharing a formative experience known to all LMU students. “I walked out to the Bluff for a couple of sunsets, and I’m like ‘we get to work here every day? This is insane!’ It’s been an awesome transition ... I got to meet the team and they’re in such a great place, so I’m really excited to get started.”
