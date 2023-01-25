Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Bad weather: It’s the perfect time to watch the 10 best TV shows ever made
HONOLULU (KHON2) — With all the bad weather that is hammering the islands, it is the perfect to curl up with a blanket and some popcorn and feast on some of the best TV shows ever made. Television has been a part of American life since the 1940s. When the first show aired in 1939, […]
Eddie Murphy Says He’s “Ready” To Bring Donkey Back In Potential ‘Shrek 5’ Or Spinoff Movie While Throwing Shade At ‘Puss In Boots’
Eddie Murphy is ready to bring Donkey back to life and talks about a potential Shrek 5 as well as hopes for a spinoff. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told Etalk in an interview. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.” Murphy continued, “I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another Shrek...
Fraudster Anna Delvey plans to film reality series from her apartment
NEW YORK — Celebrity con artist Anna “Delvey” Sorokin plans to film a reality show in the East Village apartment where she’s under house arrest.
