Responding to the demands of remote teaching and assessment during COVID, instructors learned to adapt their practices and become more creative and flexible in their teaching and assessment. However, adapting is not enough if our mindset is still rooted in traditional teaching, learning, and assessment values and systems that do not serve our current students well, and that do not meet the demands of the context within which we now exist. We need to critically analyze how well our systems, values, and context intersect to be able to deliver effective education in this moment and moving forward. I believe we are having the wrong conversations and asking the wrong questions because of our current and traditional mindset, and a paradigm shift is in order. Why?

2 DAYS AGO