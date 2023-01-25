Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
WANE-TV
Zillow listing shows Fort Wayne estate for just under $3.7M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million. The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.
Times-Bulletin
‘Thundersnow’-storm hit Van Wert Wednesday
If you thought you heard summer thunderstorm rumbles late Wednesday morning you were probably correct. A unique but not totally unheard of phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow,’ occurred in the local area between 10:30 a.m. and noon. It was caused by the instability and intensity of the low pressure that created the snowstorm.
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
thevillagereporter.com
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
HS coach dies after stepping on live wires following crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death following a crash Thursday evening.
WANE-TV
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
22 WSBT
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential heavy lake effect snow on Thursday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 4 a.m. Friday for Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co. and Berrien and Cass Co., MI. This is where an additional 2" to 4" of lake effect snow will fall. The additional snow will continue to impact traveling across the advisory area.
buildingindiana.com
Elkhart Foam Manufacturer Acquires Natural Fiber Packaging Company
Elkhart-based Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP), a manufacturer of custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions, announced the acquisition of the North Carolina-based company NatureKool, Incorporated, the world’s first natural fiber insulated shipper. This acquisition represents the next building block in EFP’s efforts to provide a complete line of high quality and repeatable cold chain packaging solutions to the US market. The acquisition provides one more link in the geographic expansion of EFP’s Temperature Solutions Group and our commitment to environmental stewardship.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
WNDU
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man dies after crash at SR 13 and CR 34
A Goshen man injured in a crash, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, at State Road 13 and County Road 34 has died. Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened when Gregory Marchand, 59, disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and was t-boned by a pickup truck driven by a Sturgis man.
Times-Union Newspaper
20-Year-Old Tells WCHS Students About The Dangers Of Vaping
Daniel Ament, 20, was a healthy kid who played sports when he was kid. However, when he started vaping, he experienced severe consequences to it which led to him having a double lung transplant. Warsaw Community High School Principal Troy Akers said Ament is a living miracle. He’s a survivor...
Times-Union Newspaper
No. 1 NorthWood Tames Tigers For First Win At Warsaw In 20 Years
Hosting 3A No. 1 NorthWood at the Tiger Den Friday night with huge Northern Lakes Conference implications, the Warsaw Tigers fought valiantly for all four quarters but were unable to convert enough chances to pull off the victory. The Panthers won 53-36 for their first triumph at the Tiger Den in just over 20 years.
hometownstations.com
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
wfft.com
Noble County Sheriff's Department lines down
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff's Department phone lines are down. People needing assistance should call 911 or 260-564-5740.
abc57.com
Elkhart man admits stealing thousands, pleads guilty to wire fraud
An Elkhart man accused of ripping off victims in a phony investment scheme pleads guilty in court. Charles Ray Smith admits to lying to four people about non-existent real estate investments, stealing more than $315,000, pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court, Monday. Along with any jail time, Smith will pay restitution to the victims.
Comments / 0