Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red […]
wbiw.com
A rally will be held tonight in Columbus after the racially motivated attack on Asian American IU student
COLUMBUS — The ripple effects of the attack on an Asian American IU student are still being felt in neighboring communities like Columbus. The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association in Columbus are wanting to bring awareness to the rise in anti-Asian hate. The organization says it will speak out and condemn the attack against the 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
WISH-TV
Most Indiana counties under travel restrictions Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 7 a.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed six counties in the orange/watch category: Adams, Huntington, Madison, Miami, Wabash, and Wells.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
YAHOO!
Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana
FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.
WTHR
Indiana's lieutenant governor testifies before committee in support of bill to expand mental health services
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch appeared before a committee Thursday to show support for Senate Bill 1, which would expand mental health services across the state. "We know that 1 out of 5 Hoosiers struggles with mental illness or addiction," Crouch told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We...
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
After three and a half hours of evidence presentations and witnesses, the board voted unanimously to suspend Mimms’ license for 90 days.
WTHI
Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
WLKY.com
Investigators say faulty stove likely to blame in southern Indiana fire that killed 3
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — It was neighbors who first spotted the flames early Tuesday morning and called 911. North Vernon Fire chief Michael Cole was among the first on the scene, telling WLKY, "There was a small shred of hope, a small glimmer. When we first arrived, family was attempting to make phone calls."
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
wdrb.com
2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
