Bloomington, IN

A rally will be held tonight in Columbus after the racially motivated attack on Asian American IU student

COLUMBUS — The ripple effects of the attack on an Asian American IU student are still being felt in neighboring communities like Columbus. The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association in Columbus are wanting to bring awareness to the rise in anti-Asian hate. The organization says it will speak out and condemn the attack against the 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.
COLUMBUS, IN
KISS 106

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Most Indiana counties under travel restrictions Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 7 a.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed six counties in the orange/watch category: Adams, Huntington, Madison, Miami, Wabash, and Wells.
INDIANA STATE
YAHOO!

Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana

FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

