Men’s basketball vs. Seton Hall: What you need to know

Graduate guard Eric Hunter Jr. is averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. Photo by Jada Gangazha. The Butler men’s basketball team will try to end a three-game skid at home on Jan. 28 against the Seton Hall Pirates. This will be the 22nd meeting all-time between the two programs, with Seton Hall currently holding the 11-10 edge over Butler. The Dawgs enter this matchup with their most recent game ending in a 79-58 loss to No. 23 Providence. Seton Hall is also coming off a defeat, losing at home to No. 16 Marquette 74-53 on Jan. 21. In the Big East standings, the Pirates sit in the fifth slot and 2.5 games in front of the Bulldogs.
