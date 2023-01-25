Graduate guard Eric Hunter Jr. is averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. Photo by Jada Gangazha. The Butler men’s basketball team will try to end a three-game skid at home on Jan. 28 against the Seton Hall Pirates. This will be the 22nd meeting all-time between the two programs, with Seton Hall currently holding the 11-10 edge over Butler. The Dawgs enter this matchup with their most recent game ending in a 79-58 loss to No. 23 Providence. Seton Hall is also coming off a defeat, losing at home to No. 16 Marquette 74-53 on Jan. 21. In the Big East standings, the Pirates sit in the fifth slot and 2.5 games in front of the Bulldogs.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO