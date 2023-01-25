ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power

ROCKFORD, Wash. - A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no further...
MICA, WA
Idaho State holds off Idaho in overtime despite Isaac Jones' 27 points

MOSCOW, Idaho – The opportunities were there all Saturday afternoon, but Idaho’s men’s basketball team never quite took advantage during a 95-91 overtime loss to Idaho State. Idaho sent the game into overtime knotted at 81 when Divant’e Moffitt drove by Maleek Arington to score from the...
MOSCOW, ID
Angelo Allegri carries red-hot Eagles to 75-71 win over Weber State, extending win streak to 12 games

Earlier in this record-long winning streak, Steele Venters was carrying Eastern Washington to victories with clutch shots late. On Saturday, it was Angelo Allegri’s turn. The fifth-year senior scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field to help the Eagles men’s basketball team hold off the Weber State Wildcats 75-71 at Reese Court in Cheney.
CHENEY, WA

