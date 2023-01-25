Billings West boys and Billings Senior girls wrestlers demonstrate why they are state contenders

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
406mtsports.com
Hot-shooting Hardin boys keep cool late to upset No. 3 Billings Central
BILLINGS — There's something about the hardwood this year at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark that's helped Hardin's boys basketball team produce some hoops magic. Less than two weeks ago, the Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season at the venue over rival Lodge Grass. But on Friday, however, Hardin returned to the Metra to one-up itself in the most stunning of ways.
406mtsports.com
Rocky Erickson: So far, shot clock hasn't increased scoring as much as some of us hoped
BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament. In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
406mtsports.com
That's the point: Layla Baumann's role change helps keep No. 1 Billings West chugging along
BILLINGS — Layla Baumann figures she’s 100% back health-wise from a July shoulder surgery to repair a torn shoulder capsule and frayed labrum suffered when she tried to get through a screen playing summer ball. A bit out of sync, though? Yes, though the surgery on her left...
406mtsports.com
Rocky men's hoops snaps six-game losing run with victory over Montana Western
BILLINGS — Maxim Stephens scored a game-high 25 points as Rocky Mountain College's men's basketball team ended a six-game losing streak with an 82-69 win over Montana Western on Saturday at the Fortin Center. The New Zealander was 6-for-12 shooting from the field but got the majority of his...
406mtsports.com
Brynley Fitzgerald scores 30 in Montana Western's win over Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Brynley Fitzgerald crossed the 30-point barrier for the third time this season as Montana Western's women's basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain College by an 83-73 scoreline on Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center. Fitzgerald, a senior who plays for her hometown college in Dillon, scored 30 as...
406mtsports.com
Hanging their hat on defense, No. 3 Billings Central shuts down No. 5 Hardin
BILLINGS — The conventional wisdom is teams are supposed to put losses in the rearview mirror. Billings Central senior Lily Bland said the Rams didn’t exactly do that Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. With the season’s first loss “in the back of their minds,” the...
406mtsports.com
Press, press, press: Billings Skyview girls swarm Billings Senior
BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism. She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14...
406mtsports.com
Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood High School athlete to sign college scholarship
BILLINGS — From day one to the first one, Dylan Byrd’s Lockwood High School experience has come full circle. Byrd is one of the Lions’ originals, a member of the football team from the first day of practice in 2019, even before the school officially opened its doors to freshmen only that fall.
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings men's hoops escapes Northwest Nazarene with win to stay first in GNAC
NAMPA, Idaho — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team survived an upset bid from Northwest Nazarene on Thursday night, holding on for a narrow 60-58 win as the Nighthawks had attempts to tie and win the game on their final possession. Yellowjacket forward Bilal Shabazz missed two free...
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings women win 6th straight game
NAMPA, Idaho — Dyauni Boyce scored a game-high 15 points, along with her five rebounds and four steals, Thursday night as Montana State Billings won its sixth consecutive game by beating Northwest Nazarene 63-53 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. Teammates Shayla Montague (13 points, eight rebounds) and...
Roundup restaurant, Billings chef among nationwide award semifinalists
Among the semifinalists is The Backporch BBQ restaurant in Roundup, which has landed a spot in the Best New Restaurant category.
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
Out and About: Edgar Bar serves many from near and far
The bar was established in the 1940s and has seen a few owners in its time. Larry Falls Down is a regular at the popular location and can remember at least a few owners.
realnewsmontana.com
A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank
My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending Saturday, then cold through Monday
Snow will gradually wind down by midday Saturday as temperatures continue to tumble through the day Saturday. Temperatures will continue to tumble on Sunday giving way to a very cold Monday morning.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Winter Storm is moving in
A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the lower elevations and over a foot in the mountains
KULR8
Suspects of 'possible' robbery in Billings taken to hospital after being shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm. The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all...
Comments / 0