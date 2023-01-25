Read full article on original website
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 12 Review: Almost Famous
Social media often gets a bad rap. Cyberbullying and dangerous trends harm kids, and predators sometimes target the most vulnerable: those who are lonely, friendless, and desperate for attention. Law & Order Season 19 Episode 12 featured one such predator, but he wasn't a pedophile; he was a greedy business...
The Rookie Round Table: Should Tim Have Suffered Longer For Love?
Celina was unexpectedly paired with Sgt Grey, a pregnant Angela's undercover op took a dangerous turn, and Lucy and the gang schemed to get Tim back on the street during The Rookie Season 5, Episode 13. Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Denis, and Christine, are here to debate the deep dive...
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1 Review: From a Spark to a Flame
That was more than a little disappointing. Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1 sloppily introduced us to a new group of teen wolves, and honestly, I expected far better than what we got on "From a Spark to a Flame." Paramount+ put its marketing muscle behind the series in a...
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 12
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 12, she learned that an untouchable crime boss could be behind her former partner's death. However, Elliot was worried she would go too far in her attempts to get revenge. Meanwhile, Elliot was recruited for a secret mission of his own.
Pamela Anderson Slams Pam & Tommy Series as a 'Halloween Costume'
Pamela Anderson is speaking out about the infamous limited series Pam & Tommy. The Hulu miniseries was made without the involvement of Anderson, and the actress and model called the crew behind the scenes "a--holes." The series starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan, but Anderson was never approached to be...
The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 at HBO
HBO is in it for the long haul with its adaptation of The Last of Us. The premium cabler confirmed a renewal for The Last of Us Season 2 on Friday morning. The series from co-creators Craig Mazin (Emmy® Award-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator and writer of the award-winning "The Last of Us" franchise and Naughty Dog Co-President) marks HBO's second-largest debut, behind only House of the Dragon.
Eddie Murphy Says He’s “Ready” To Bring Donkey Back In Potential ‘Shrek 5’ Or Spinoff Movie While Throwing Shade At ‘Puss In Boots’
Eddie Murphy is ready to bring Donkey back to life and talks about a potential Shrek 5 as well as hopes for a spinoff. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told Etalk in an interview. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.” Murphy continued, “I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another Shrek...
Shrinking Series Premiere Review: Psychological Vigilantes
He's a father, a therapist, a colleague, a friend, a neighbor, a mentee, and a grieving widower on Shrinking Season 1 Episode 1 and Shrinking Season 1 Episode 2. Aside from the grieving part, he's failing at all these roles. He has a breakthrough at work when he seems stuck...
What to Watch: The Watchful Eye; Pamela, A Love Story; The Ark
If you're a mystery fan, you might be interested in The Watchful Eye on Freeform. If you love sci-fi, there's The Ark on Syfy from Dean Devlin. Or maybe you need a good drama? Apple TV+ has Dear Edward. Then again, you could be in the mood to see a...
Stranger Things Dominated 2022 as Most-Streamed Series
Stranger Things continued to be a major hit for Netflix in 2022. The 1980s-set drama had 52 billion minutes viewed across its entire series in 2022, becoming the #1 streaming original and #1 overall streaming series. The numbers are enormous, but what landed in #2 most-streamed original series?. Ozark. Across...
Party Down: Starz Drops Trailer For Revival
Party Down will be back in session on Starz next month. Thankfully, we have our biggest glimpse at the third season to date with a new trailer. The third season consists of six all-new episodes and is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America.
The Recruit Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Noah Centineo will continue to be The Recruit. Netflix announced today it has renewed the drama series for a second season. Netflix also confirmed that The Recruit Season 2 pick up from last season’s cliffhanger ending that found Owen and Max captured with their lives endangered. The series hails...
Nicole Kidman Returns to HBO With Perfect Nanny Limited Series
Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO. The Big Little Lies and Undoing star has joined the cast of the premium cabler's adaptation of the Leïla Slimani novel The Perfect Nanny, according to Deadline. She stars opposite Maya Erskine, the project's creator, writer, and EP. The book was inspired by...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Out at GMA3
It's the end of the line for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on ABC's GMA3. TMZ reported Friday morning that the co-hosts will not return to their jobs after being taken off the air after their affair went public at the end of 2022. The outlet states that attempts at...
