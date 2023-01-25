Eddie Murphy is ready to bring Donkey back to life and talks about a potential Shrek 5 as well as hopes for a spinoff. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told Etalk in an interview. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.” Murphy continued, “I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another Shrek...

38 MINUTES AGO