Party Down will be back in session on Starz next month. Thankfully, we have our biggest glimpse at the third season to date with a new trailer. The third season consists of six all-new episodes and is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America.

2 DAYS AGO