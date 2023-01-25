Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Forget Me Knots
The Attorney General may have closed the case, but she's going to have egg on her face when the reality of that decision strikes her. Someone came forward with information that backed the BAU's assessment of the situation, and Elias admitted aloud the number of people he's killed. This is not a man we want to ignore for lack of evidence.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 12 Review: Almost Famous
Social media often gets a bad rap. Cyberbullying and dangerous trends harm kids, and predators sometimes target the most vulnerable: those who are lonely, friendless, and desperate for attention. Law & Order Season 19 Episode 12 featured one such predator, but he wasn't a pedophile; he was a greedy business...
TV Fanatic
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1 Review: From a Spark to a Flame
That was more than a little disappointing. Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1 sloppily introduced us to a new group of teen wolves, and honestly, I expected far better than what we got on "From a Spark to a Flame." Paramount+ put its marketing muscle behind the series in a...
TV Fanatic
Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 10
On Walker Season 3 Episode 10, there were plenty of twists and turns as new details about the supposed feud emerged. Meanwhile, Captain James had discovered that Cordell and Cassie weren't truthful about some top-secret information. Did they have to tell the truth about Trey, or was there more at...
TV Fanatic
Pamela Anderson Slams Pam & Tommy Series as a 'Halloween Costume'
Pamela Anderson is speaking out about the infamous limited series Pam & Tommy. The Hulu miniseries was made without the involvement of Anderson, and the actress and model called the crew behind the scenes "a--holes." The series starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan, but Anderson was never approached to be...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: The Watchful Eye; Pamela, A Love Story; The Ark
If you're a mystery fan, you might be interested in The Watchful Eye on Freeform. If you love sci-fi, there's The Ark on Syfy from Dean Devlin. Or maybe you need a good drama? Apple TV+ has Dear Edward. Then again, you could be in the mood to see a...
TV Fanatic
Party Down: Starz Drops Trailer For Revival
Party Down will be back in session on Starz next month. Thankfully, we have our biggest glimpse at the third season to date with a new trailer. The third season consists of six all-new episodes and is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America.
TV Fanatic
Shrinking Series Premiere Review: Psychological Vigilantes
He's a father, a therapist, a colleague, a friend, a neighbor, a mentee, and a grieving widower on Shrinking Season 1 Episode 1 and Shrinking Season 1 Episode 2. Aside from the grieving part, he's failing at all these roles. He has a breakthrough at work when he seems stuck...
TV Fanatic
Succession Season 4: Premiere Date Revealed!
It's almost time to watch the season premiere of one of the best shows on TV. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original drama series Succession debuts Sunday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 P.M. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
TV Fanatic
Stranger Things Dominated 2022 as Most-Streamed Series
Stranger Things continued to be a major hit for Netflix in 2022. The 1980s-set drama had 52 billion minutes viewed across its entire series in 2022, becoming the #1 streaming original and #1 overall streaming series. The numbers are enormous, but what landed in #2 most-streamed original series?. Ozark. Across...
TV Fanatic
The Recruit Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Noah Centineo will continue to be The Recruit. Netflix announced today it has renewed the drama series for a second season. Netflix also confirmed that The Recruit Season 2 pick up from last season’s cliffhanger ending that found Owen and Max captured with their lives endangered. The series hails...
TV Fanatic
Nicole Kidman Returns to HBO With Perfect Nanny Limited Series
Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO. The Big Little Lies and Undoing star has joined the cast of the premium cabler's adaptation of the Leïla Slimani novel The Perfect Nanny, according to Deadline. She stars opposite Maya Erskine, the project's creator, writer, and EP. The book was inspired by...
Comments / 0