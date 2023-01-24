Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Mcf Energy - Frank Giustra Acquired An About 1.2 Million Common Shares In Series Of Transactions Through Facilities Of TSX Venture Exchange
* MCF ENERGY - FRANK GIUSTRA ACQUIRED AN ABOUT 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS THROUGH FACILITIES OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE. * MCF ENERGY - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES GIUSTRA NOW OWNS 18.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO , REPRESENTING ABOUT 10.26% OF COMMON SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots
Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically...
kalkinemedia.com
Matthews International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per...
Rolls-Royce Just Proved Its Yacht Engines Can Run on Pure Hydrogen
Rolls-Royce kicked over a mill of the future this week. The British outfit announced Monday that it successfully powered a 12-cylinder gas variant of an MTU engine with 100 percent hydrogen. The tests, which were carried out by the Power Systems business unit, reportedly showed “very good characteristics” in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion. In other words, it worked. MTU was acquired by Rolls-Royce in 2011, but it has been building engines for more than a century. MTUs are often the engines of choice for many superyachts, but the ability to swap diesel for hydrogen could prove to be a...
kalkinemedia.com
FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS - Kalkine Media
* FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF THREE NEW TOBACCO-FLAVORED HEATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.’S SUPPLEMENTAL PMTAS. * FDA - PRODUCTS RECEIVING MARKETING GRANTED ORDERS ARE MARLBORO SIENNA HEATSTICKS, MARLBORO BRONZE HEATSTICKS, AND MARLBORO AMBER HEATSTICKS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles
We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
kalkinemedia.com
Walgreens weighs $2 bln sale of pharmacy automation unit - Bloomberg News
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is weighing a sale of its pharmacy automation business, which could fetch up to $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. Walgreens will prepare for the start of Automation Unit iA's sale process around...
kalkinemedia.com
Dong-A St Co To Acquire 2.5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
* DONG-A ST CO: TO ACQUIRE 2.5 BILLION WON WORTH OF OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing." Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
kalkinemedia.com
Thai Wacoal Says Adopted Resolution To Authorized Co To Grant Loan Facility
* ADOPTED RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZED CO TO GRANT LOAN FACILITY TO ERAWAN TEXTILE CO., LTD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 50 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com
Barclays Set To Name Cathal Deasy As Co-Head Of Global Banking - FT
* BARCLAYS SET TO NAME CATHAL DEASY AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING - FT Source text link: https://on.ft.com/3D7oO2z Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Want to Invest in the Housing Market? Try This REIT.
AMH, formerly American Homes 4 Rent, owns houses, not apartments, giving you a unique way to play the housing market.
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian National Railway Co reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Canadian National Railway Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$2.10 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$2.08 per share. * Revenue rose 21% to C$4.54 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$4.48 billion. * Canadian National Railway Co's reported EPS for the quarter was C$2.10. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days eleven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Canadian National Railway Co shares had risen by 2.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.42 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian National Railway Co is C$160.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 24 at 10:01 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.08 2.10 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.01 2.13 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.38 1.32 Missed.
WGAU
AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments
NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express saw its fourth-quarter profits fall by 9%, as the credit card giant had to set aside significantly more money to cover potentially bad loans. The company saw charge offs and delinquencies rise, a troubling sign for a company whose customer base is usually well-to-do and extremely creditworthy.
Can the Crypto Market Realistically Help You Retire Early?
Building wealth with crypto requires the right strategy.
kalkinemedia.com
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
insideevs.com
Swiss Firm Thömus Enters The U.S. Market With The Swissrider E-Bike
Thömus, a world-renowned cycling company based out of Switzerland has just debuted its newest electric innovation. Designed to cater to the needs of both urban and sporty cyclists alike, the Swissrider is touted as a solid, do-it-all e-bike that's ultra lightweight. How lightweight, you might ask? Well, the bike tips the scales at no more than 25 pounds, or 11.36 kilograms.
kalkinemedia.com
Firmer stocks await U.S. GDP data before Wall St opening bell
LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks held their gains on Thursday ahead of U.S. economic growth figures as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week will flag a pause in the central bank's run of hefty interest rate hikes. Oil prices gained about 1% on expectations that demand will strengthen...
kalkinemedia.com
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals.
Comments / 0