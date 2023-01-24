Read full article on original website
Cannabis Company MariMed Closes $35M Credit Facility To Boost Strategic Growth Plans
MariMed, Inc. MRMD, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced it closed a $35 million secured credit facility with Chicago Atlantic Advisors, LLC as the lead lender. "I am delighted to announce the closing of this transformative credit facility (...) MariMed is known for its operational and financial discipline, resulting in one of the strongest balance sheets in the cannabis industry, enabling us to secure this funding," said Jon Levine, MariMed president and interim CEO. "While we are capable of funding our current growth plans with cash flow from operations, the time is right to raise capital and accelerate these plans, which we believe will result in meaningful returns to our shareholders."
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
Juul Explores Potential Sale, Investment Or Distribution Deal With Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco Or Altria - WSJ
JUUL EXPLORES POTENTIAL SALE, INVESTMENT OR DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH PHILIP MORRIS, JAPAN TOBACCO OR ALTRIA - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3R51ZCi.
Canadian National Railway Co reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Canadian National Railway Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$2.10 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$2.08 per share. * Revenue rose 21% to C$4.54 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$4.48 billion. * Canadian National Railway Co's reported EPS for the quarter was C$2.10. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days eleven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Canadian National Railway Co shares had risen by 2.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.42 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian National Railway Co is C$160.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 24 at 10:01 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.08 2.10 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.01 2.13 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.38 1.32 Missed.
Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PHOENIX (AP) _ Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $148.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Mcf Energy - Frank Giustra Acquired An About 1.2 Million Common Shares In Series Of Transactions Through Facilities Of TSX Venture Exchange
* MCF ENERGY - FRANK GIUSTRA ACQUIRED AN ABOUT 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS THROUGH FACILITIES OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE. * MCF ENERGY - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES GIUSTRA NOW OWNS 18.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO , REPRESENTING ABOUT 10.26% OF COMMON SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dong-A St Co To Acquire 2.5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
DONG-A ST CO: TO ACQUIRE 2.5 BILLION WON WORTH OF OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Thai Wacoal Says Adopted Resolution To Authorized Co To Grant Loan Facility
ADOPTED RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZED CO TO GRANT LOAN FACILITY TO ERAWAN TEXTILE CO., LTD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 50 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Users Of Major Credit Website To Receive Payment From $3 Million Settlement
Credit Karma is accused of tricking its customers into thinking they are pre-approved for credit cards they would normally not be qualified. Between February 2018 and April 2021, the website also alleged a 90 per cent approval rate for these products. However, once the product is applied for, the customers did not receive them. (source)
Barclays Set To Name Cathal Deasy As Co-Head Of Global Banking - FT
BARCLAYS SET TO NAME CATHAL DEASY AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING - FT Source text link: https://on.ft.com/3D7oO2z Further company coverage:.
W.R. Berkley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $382.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.16 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) _ Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $97.6 million. The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had profit of $3.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.26 per share. The financial services company posted revenue of $344.9 million...
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing."
Microsoft Revenue Hits $52.7B for Q2 FY23, Up 2% YoY
Analyst Take: Microsoft delivered a very good quarter, even though Microsoft’s revenue of $52.7 billion slightly missed analyst estimates of $52.96 billion for Q2. On the plus side, earnings per share for Q2 beat analyst estimates and the company saw better than expected cloud revenue and growth numbers. Overall,...
Publishers report Q1 ad revenue is pacing 10-25% behind forecasts
The first quarter is off to a rocky start for publishers’ advertising businesses, and while that might not come as a surprise given the state of the economy — even for media execs who forecasted their companies’ revenue goals according to the headwinds in the market — January is pacing between 10% to 25% off their projected targets, according to three media executives. Three other execs profiled for this piece said their business is approximately even with Q1 2022.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Again Nears $100 Million Annual Pay In Fiscal 2022 But Company Plans To Slash His Pay 40% This Year After “Shareholder Feedback”
Apple CEO Tim Cook came close to $100 million in total compensation for the second straight year, taking home $99.4 million in fiscal 2022, according to a proxy statement filed with the SEC. The filing notes that Apple’s compensation committee plans to slash the top exec’s pay by more than 40% compared with the target amount for last year in the wake of “feedback” from displeased investors. His target amount for fiscal 2023 is $49 million. “Taking into consideration Apple’s comparative size, scope, and performance, the Compensation Committee also intends to position Mr. Cook’s annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th...
Walgreens looks to sell pharmacy automation business for $2 Billion- Bloomberg News
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is weighing a sale of its pharmacy automation business, which could fetch up to $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
Best Dividend Stock to Buy? Raytheon Stock vs. 3M Stock
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in 3M. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
