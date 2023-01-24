Read full article on original website
LVMH ‘Confident but Vigilant’ About Luxury Demand After Record Year
The reopening of China will bring new opportunities to luxury brands that have already enjoyed a record year. So said LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault during a Thursday (Jan. 26) webcast covering the luxury goods group’s 2022 full-year results — which included record revenue of 79 billion euros (about $86 billion) despite the impact of the pandemic-related lockdowns in China, according to a press release.
Marketmind: Asian Stocks - Soaring and Roaring
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Spurred by a solid rally on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic growth data on Thursday, Asian stocks on Friday are set to continue their remarkable run and chalk up a fifth weekly rise in a row.
LVMH cheers the 'spectacular' return of Chinese tourists
LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China's luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen.
LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery
PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it was cautiously confident heading into 2023 amid signs of a recovery in China following President Xi Jinping’s decision to reverse strict COVID-19 restrictions. Speaking after the luxury group reported another year of record results, Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, said the signals from China were positive so far.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “I’m quite confident that the Chinese leaders being very shrewd, they will surely take advantage of the period that is starting to...
ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan 25 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), Europe's largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Tod’s Group Surpasses Sales of 1B Euros in 2022
MILAN — The Tod’s Group surpassed the 1 billion euros benchmark in 2022. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, preliminary sales rose 13.9 percent compared with 883.8 million euros in 2021. This is about 10 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019.More from WWDTod's Men's Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023Inside Tod's Aria d'Italia Book Launch Dinner The impact of currencies was positive, particularly for the Tod’s and Roger Vivier brands, which have the largest presences abroad. At constant exchange rates, including the effects of hedging, revenues rose 11.4 percent last year. In a statement, Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer,...
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
LVMH confident about 2023 after notching 23% gain for 2022
Investing.com -- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:LVMH) reported a 23% gain in revenue and profit from recurring operations for last year as the maker of luxury fashion, fine wine and jewelry benefited from a surge in demand after the loosening of pandemic restrictions. The company reported revenue of...
Tanqueray gin maker Diageo's U.S. sales lose fizz, shares slide
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits maker, signalled on Thursday that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.
Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1
NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down...
India's Adani Slammed by $48 Billion Stock Rout, Clouds Record Share Sale
MUMBAI (Reuters) -Shares of India's Adani Enterprises plunged on Friday as a scathing report by a U.S. short seller triggered a massive selloff in the conglomerate's listed firms, casting doubts on the company's record $2.45 billion secondary offering. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of...
British biotech IPO funding dried up in 2022, report shows - Kalkine Media
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British biotech share listings last year generated their worst annual haul since 2012, an industry report published on Thursday found, mirroring a global downturn in initial public offerings (IPOs) across the sector. Only 28 million pounds ($34.7 million) - all in the first half of...
FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS - Kalkine Media
* FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF THREE NEW TOBACCO-FLAVORED HEATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.’S SUPPLEMENTAL PMTAS. * FDA - PRODUCTS RECEIVING MARKETING GRANTED ORDERS ARE MARLBORO SIENNA HEATSTICKS, MARLBORO BRONZE HEATSTICKS, AND MARLBORO AMBER HEATSTICKS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
Swatch positive on recovery in luxury demand from China
ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swatch Group (UHR.S) shares hit their highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years on Tuesday after the world's biggest watchmaker said it expected a recovery in luxury demand from China.
