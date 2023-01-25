ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter, Tyson lead No. 24 Clemson over Florida State 82-81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday. Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson, which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State. Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State, which made a season-high 13 3-pointers.
