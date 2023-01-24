Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
BHG
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
a-z-animals.com
“Get in the Boat” – Watch a Man Calmly Prevent a Woman From Becoming Shark Food
"Get in the Boat" - Watch a Man Calmly Prevent a Woman From Becoming Shark Food. You may never get in the water again after watching this one! This brave lady deals with a threat in the water in a super calm way and her male companion is an excellent look out! Nevertheless, it is a sobering reminder of the dangers that lurk in the deep!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Lioness Attack an Alpha Male Over a Leopard
Experts agree that there is a certain etiquette when it comes to lions hunting. It is generally accepted that they are happy to co-operate during a hunt as that increases their chances of being successful. Male lions will hunt alone or as pairs or a small group. Female lionesses tend to hunt as a pride and it is normally them that do most of the hunting whilst the males sit and watch. Lions are not great at sharing what they eat and fights can break out once the prey has been caught. Usually, the lionesses will allow the males to eat first. Then they feed and finally the cubs have a go. The lioness in this clip, however, clearly didn’t get the memo! Or is something else going on here?
a-z-animals.com
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner. Florida is home to many animals, including the gorgeous Pileated woodpecker. Open pine forests with massive, older trees that are widely spaced are where you can find the Pileated Woodpecker. They use their bill to beat on trees to mark their territory.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Flies Go In the Winter?
Have you ever noticed how many insects, including flies, seem to disappear during the winter? Where do they go? Most flies are not adapted to withstand cold temperatures. Their small size and thin exoskeleton make them vulnerable to heat loss, and they are unable to generate enough heat internally to keep warm. What does this mean for flies during the winter? If it’s too cold for them, why do you sometimes still find one buzzing dazedly around your house, driving your cat crazy? Keep reading to find out!
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Massive Moose Defy Physics and Walk on Water
This incredible video has divided the internet! Is it real or is it a fake? It appears to show a huge moose running alongside a boat – apparently walking on water? Can this really be true!. Moose Walking on Water Video. This particular video has been circulating since 2020...
backyardgardener.com
How to control Cucumber Beetle in your garden
Cucumber beetles can be a major pest in vegetable gardens, causing damage to a variety of plants including cucumbers, squashes, melons, and pumpkins. These beetles are small, roughly 1/4 inch long, and can be yellow, green, or striped. They are most active during the warmer months and can be found feeding on the leaves, stems, and fruit of plants.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Drink Tea Safely? What Are The Risks?
Tea for dogs is a bit of a complicated subject, as there are many different teas. One tea may contain completely different ingredients than another one. Therefore, it is hard to judge whether or not tea is safe for dogs. However, we generally don’t recommend tea for dogs. Most types...
marthastewart.com
How to Prevent and Get Rid of Mealybugs, a Common Pest That Can Harm Almost Any Houseplant
Most gardeners are wary of insects when it comes to their outdoor plants, but indoor greenery is just as susceptible to unwanted pests. One of the most common bugs that houseplants encounter is mealybugs, which can damage plants by feeding on sap; this often results in yellowing leaves, stunted growth, and even plant death.
natureworldnews.com
Latticed Stinkhorn: An Unusual but Fragrant Fungi That Can Attract Flies
Clathrus ruber stands out as a particularly strange mushroom in a world of strange mushrooms: a geometric pop of orange-red appearing in gardens and parks after the rains, having a look like an errant pickleball than just a traditional toadstool. Fungus that attracts flies. C. ruber is a member of...
dengarden.com
Do Hummingbirds Like Begonias?
Begonias are beloved garden plants renowned for their bright, vibrant blooms. Available in a broad spectrum of colors—from shades of pink to dazzling orange—these flowers add a pop of color to any outdoor space. Begonias are native to tropical and subtropical regions and thrive in moist, well-drained soil...
a-z-animals.com
I Can’t Believe This Close Up Bobcat Footage
This little clip shared by Rustic Acres Wildcat Rescue (RAWR) in New England is so sweet – and then you remember that this is a bobcat which makes it even more remarkable. RAWR is a non-profit rescue center that provides a home for wild cats that cannot be released into the wild. They also provide a safe place for wild cats that have been illegally owned or have been seized by the authorities. Without them, most of the inhabitants would have been euthanized. However, it’s not just big cats at the rescue – they also have some domestic cats who have been abandoned by their owners or who have health issues.
Some Carnivorous Plants Evolved to Consume Animal Waste
I can remember the moment when, as a child, I learned that some plants had evolved to eat animals. Needless to say, I thought that this was amazing, and promptly purchased a Venus flytrap — which, not long thereafter, went hungry and died. Still, the concept of carnivorous plants threw a lot of things in my brain into disarray while also upending any concept of a food chain I might have had at the time.
Tree Hugger
Lichens in a Garden and What They Tell You
Lichens are fascinating. Not really plants at all, though they frequently look like plants, these are crusty or moss-like composite organisms that grow on a huge range of surfaces and in many different environments. They are made up of fungi and algae or cyanobacteria that have formed a mutualistic relationship.
a-z-animals.com
Hyssop vs. Lavender: What Are the Differences?
Do you have a scented, thinly-leaved woody shrub in your garden that bears whorls of pink, purple, blue, or white flowers in summer? This description fits two plants in particular: hyssop and lavender. But how can I tell the difference, you ask? Good question, because they are almost identical! Let’s investigate the mystery of hyssop vs. lavender: what are the differences?
