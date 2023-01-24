Read full article on original website
Ronald (Ron) Max Fredericks, 83
Ronald (Ron) Max Fredericks departed this life on Thursday January 26, 2023. Ron was granted this life on the morning of March 6, 1939. He was born at home in a small house on a hill in Bruceville, Indiana and was welcomed by his parents, Roscoe H. and Sarah Catherine (Luking) Fredericks and sister Evelyn June.
Lorna Cary, 86, Vincennes
Lorna Sue Cary, 86, of Vincennes, died peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Colonial Assisted Living where she resided. Lorna was born on December 20, 1936, the only child of John D. “Jack” and Irene Keller Lenahan. Sue was a member of the St. Rose Academy Class of 1954 and earned a Registered Nurse (RN) degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Evansville, Indiana in 1957. She married Calvin “Cap” Cary Jr. on September 28, 1957, and together they raised five children. Sue’s nursing career spanned over 30 years. Known for her hard work, medical knowledge and breadth of nursing skills, she retired as a Coronary Care charge nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in 1984.
Vincennes Mayor Yochum Gives His View in Trash Reform Talks
Vincennes City Council is taking up a trashy subject — possible changes to the collection of trash fees across the City. Currently, the system is funded by trash stickers, with each sticker currently costing a $1.25 per bag of trash collected. Council members are considering all options, including a...
College Goal Sunday Coming Up
The February round of College Goal Sunday will happen on February 26th at various locations across Indiana. College Goal Sunday is an assistance session for students to fill out the FAFSA– or Free Application for Federal Student Aid. In this immediate area, Vincennes University has been in the forefront of participation in College Goal Sunday.
20 Year Sentence Issued for Vincennes Man in Shooting Death
Knox County Superior Court Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Vincennes man to 20 years in prison Wednesday for Voluntary Manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death of another man north of Vincennes. 26-year-old Jacob Lacoste shot and killed 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach at a mobile home on Thunderhill Drive, saying he did it in self-defense. Lacoste was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, but that was later amended to a charge of Murder. On December 9th of last year, Lacoste pleaded guilty to the original Manslaughter charge. On Wednesday, after hearing from witnesses and arguments from the defense attorney and Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan, Judge Lee sentenced Lacoste to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on the Voluntary Manslaughter charge. Carnahan says a plea in a case like this avoids the uncertainty for both sides.
First Democrat Files for Mayor; Incumbent Mayor Yochum Still Not on Ballot Yet
The first Democrat has filed to run for Vincennes Mayor — and it isn’t incumbent Mayor Joe Yochum. Michael Devine filed yesterday for a run at the City’s top office. At this point, he is the only Democrat running for Mayor; the incumbent, Mayor Yochum, has not yet officially filed for a run at his fourth term in office. On the Republican side, two men have filed, with Jack Boger joining Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters in declaring for the Republican Mayoral nomination.
Saturday Basketball Recap
The South Knox Spartans picked up a 63-40 win over the Shoals Jug Rox to improve to 10-6 on the season. Dylan Maeder and Dakota Candler each scored 16 points while Sam Singleton added 13. The North Knox Warriors fell 58-31 to Linton Saturday. The Warriors led by Tyson Parker...
