Knox County Superior Court Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Vincennes man to 20 years in prison Wednesday for Voluntary Manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death of another man north of Vincennes. 26-year-old Jacob Lacoste shot and killed 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach at a mobile home on Thunderhill Drive, saying he did it in self-defense. Lacoste was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, but that was later amended to a charge of Murder. On December 9th of last year, Lacoste pleaded guilty to the original Manslaughter charge. On Wednesday, after hearing from witnesses and arguments from the defense attorney and Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan, Judge Lee sentenced Lacoste to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on the Voluntary Manslaughter charge. Carnahan says a plea in a case like this avoids the uncertainty for both sides.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO