Charlotte Flair was ‘a little jealous’ seeing Ric and Andrade El Idolo share the ring together for last match event

Read full article on original website
Related
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre has drawn his WWE Royal Rumble number and it's bad news for him
As seen in the video below, WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble match and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read what his entry number is but it's clear by the look on his face that he's not coming out late in the match. As McIntyre walked off, he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Yardbarker
Roger Federer rules out any chance of making a tennis comeback saying 'that's not for me'
There will be many around the tennis universe who will still be of a mindset that says 'never say never.'. Those old romantics who long for yesteryear; the good old days; moments gone but not in anyway forgotten. Roger Federer was the man who produced an abundance of those magical...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A newlywed bride left her husband for her cousin only hours after they exchanged vows. Cearia married their husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and requested her cousin Kyle, who is also her ex, to lead her down the aisle and give her away.
Yardbarker
Martin Truex Jr. makes big personal announcement
Martin Truex Jr. announced some big personal news via Instagram on Friday. The 42-year-old said on his Instagram Story that he and his longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex have broken up. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting...
Comments / 0