On Thursday, LVMH reported record annual earnings, despite a deceleration of growth in the fourth quarter that LVMH CFO Jean Jacques Guiony attributed to a "soft patch" in China. The world's largest luxury conglomerate reported €79 billion in annual turnover, a 17 per cent increase compared to 2021 when annual sales were €64 billion. Sales in the fourth quarter grew 9 per cent on an organic basis to around €22.7 billion, beating consensus expectations of 6.2 per cent. Asia was down 8 per cent, United States up 9 per cent, Europe up 28 per cent and Japan up 29 per cent. This represents a deceleration for all regions compared to the third quarter.

2 DAYS AGO