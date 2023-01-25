Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
Louis Vuitton leads the latest Vogue Business Index, driven by sustained consumer enthusiasm
This Vogue Business Index article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Read the Vogue Business Index: Winter 2022/23.
voguebusiness.com
Independent designers show the way for sustainable menswear
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Fashion’s sustainability efforts have consistently been more visible in womenswear...
voguebusiness.com
China’s perfume market is on the rise, fuelled by global funding
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. China’s fragrance market is on the rise after industry transformation...
voguebusiness.com
Ferragamo revenues rise 10% in 2022 under CEO Gobbetti’s turnaround plan
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Salvatore Ferragamo Group announced revenues of €1.25 billion for 2022, up 10.2 per cent year-on-year, beating analyst expectations. This uptick comes a year after CEO Marco Gobbetti joined the group, setting out to revitalise the Italian company and recruit a younger consumer.
voguebusiness.com
After record year, LVMH chief Bernard Arnault is “quite confident” about 2023
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Thursday, LVMH reported record annual earnings, despite a deceleration of growth in the fourth quarter that LVMH CFO Jean Jacques Guiony attributed to a “soft patch” in China. The world's largest luxury conglomerate reported €79 billion in annual turnover, a 17 per cent increase compared to 2021 when annual sales were €64 billion. Sales in the fourth quarter grew 9 per cent on an organic basis to around €22.7 billion, beating consensus expectations of 6.2 per cent. Asia was down 8 per cent, United States up 9 per cent, Europe up 28 per cent and Japan up 29 per cent. This represents a deceleration for all regions compared to the third quarter.
voguebusiness.com
After founder’s exit, The RealReal appoints CEO to lead turnaround
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Luxury resale platform The RealReal is betting on a new CEO to help it achieve profitability, after founder Julie Wainwright stepped down from the role last June. The company has announced that John Koryl, an experienced exec whose CV includes stints...
Comments / 0