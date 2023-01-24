ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Comments / 0

Related
canyonnews.com

Obit: Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr.,

Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr., 79, of Amarillo, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Amarillo.Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mobeetie Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Virnau with AccentCare Home Health, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours

With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
AMARILLO, TX
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy