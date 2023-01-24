Read full article on original website
canyonnews.com
SMALL-TOWN TREASURE: Dr. Charles ‘Bud’ Townsend leaves ‘touching’ impact on Canyon
In Canyon, Dr. Charles Townsend was no ordinary ‘Bud.’. He woke up every morning to a 15-minute walk around McCaslin Apartments on 4th Avenue. He often had his care-taker Natalie Powell drive him around in his late wife, Mary Townsend’s bronze-colored Volkswagen Beetle to Palace Coffee for fun and fellowship with his friends.
canyonnews.com
Obit: Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr.,
Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr., 79, of Amarillo, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Amarillo.Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mobeetie Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Virnau with AccentCare Home Health, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
KFDA
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning. Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335. The two vehicles collided head-on. One person was taken...
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon
Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
kgncnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours
With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
It’s Finally Time to Soar at Amarillo’s Urban Air Adventure Park
You've waited a long time for some adventure and now you're going to get it!. Last January we told you about a new adventure park coming to Amarillo. It was called Urban Adventure Air Park. The crazy thing about this new adventure park was they were building it at Westgate Mall.
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
Myhighplains.com
Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Making a clean sweep over 50,000 pounds collected and dumped
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up has done yeoman’s work in parts of the city, and we have the numbers to prove it. Remember, it takes all of us to keep Amarillo beautiful. Project Clean-Up has been busy getting it done. Ten clean-up projects in parts of the city...
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
What Is Going With Leftwoods In Amarillo And These Odd Messages?
Update: I heard back from Leftwoods, and they said "We ARE Open." Good news. They're open 3PM to 2AM seven days a week. You hate to see it. Spend your money there or not, it's never good to see a local business going through it. By it, I mean a bad time. It looks like that's what is happening.
Winter snow storm reaches the Texas Panhandle, closes parks
Charge your phone, just in case.
abc7amarillo.com
Police: AISD school bus hit by car that ran stop sign, ends up in front yard of home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo ISD school bus ended up in the front yard of a home after police said it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign. According to police, the driver of a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign at Arthur Street and northeast 11th Avenue and hit a school bus around 11:45 a.m.
KFDA
Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St. According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.
