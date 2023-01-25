ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Friday’s Headlines Bike to Businesses

Small business owners continue to oppose bike lanes, even though research shows they actually lead to increased revenue, because they’re more apt to believe customers’ and fellow business owners’ parking horror stories than data. (Wired) Tier Mobility — which bought bike-share company Spin last month and has...
COLORADO STATE
Friday’s Headlines: State of the City Edition

Everyone covered Mayor Adams’s first real State of the City address. The Daily News found it a “wide-ranging policy blueprint” that was “light on details.” The Post found Hizzoner obsequious in his copious shout-outs to Gov. Hochul. (The Tabloid of Record also covered Adams’s announcement of an electrified taxi fleet and did a basic overview.) The Times and amNY highlighted Adams’s claim that his agenda would support “working people,” though The City suggested he went that route because he lacks a “signature proposal.” (The Paper of Record also got the handout scoop about Adams’s composting expansion, plus threw in a sidebar about a public space idea at the Brooklyn Bridge.)
Today’s Headlines

State Supreme Court Rejects Suit Against 2018 Bay Area Funding Measure (SFChron) Funding the Bay’s Bridges (ABC7) State Approves S.F. Housing Plan (Globest) San Francisco Tries to Reform Hiring Process (SFChron) Mayor Sheng Thao to Fill Key Posts (SFChron, Oaklandside) Oakley to Widen Highway, Continue Sprawl Development Patterns (EastBayTimes)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals

The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Council Wants Answers from Adams Administration on Road Violence Epidemic

The City Council’s Transportation Committee has scheduled a long-overdue hearing to determine if Mayor Adams is honoring his pledge to “take seriously” the ongoing road violence epidemic — and it’s demanding that Adams administration officials show up to testify. “I welcome the mayor’s commitment to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Metro Board Approves $294 Million to Widen 57/60 Freeways Confluence

This morning, the Metro board of directors approved $293.6 million for the next and “final” phase of the half-billion dollar 57/60 Freeway widening megaproject [staff report]. Metro’s “SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project” is located in the east San Gabriel Valley city of Diamond Bar. The freeway expansion is a partnership between Metro, Caltrans, and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG). The SGVCOG is currently managing more than $100 million worth of early construction phases of 57/60 widening, and will oversee the remaining construction approved today.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Streetsblog Interview : UCLA Researchers Who Examined the Systemic Impact of Autonomous Vehicles

Last month, UCLA released “Connected and Automated Vehicle Impacts in Southern California: Travel Behavior, Demand, and Transportation System Perspectives,” the first research study that examined the impact that autonomous vehicles would have on the transportation network in Southern California. The policy brief and full research report are online.
Mayoral hopefuls weigh in on how to save the CTA, a key campaign issue

Just about everyone in Chicago seems to agree that the CTA is in rough shape nowadays, with the possible exception of agency management and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Ridership is only about half of pre-pandemic levels, the violent crime rate has doubled during COVID, and nuisance issues like smoking, littering, and public urination seem to have gotten worse.
CHICAGO, IL

