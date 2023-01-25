Read full article on original website
Friday’s Headlines Bike to Businesses
Small business owners continue to oppose bike lanes, even though research shows they actually lead to increased revenue, because they’re more apt to believe customers’ and fellow business owners’ parking horror stories than data. (Wired) Tier Mobility — which bought bike-share company Spin last month and has...
Friday’s Headlines: State of the City Edition
Everyone covered Mayor Adams’s first real State of the City address. The Daily News found it a “wide-ranging policy blueprint” that was “light on details.” The Post found Hizzoner obsequious in his copious shout-outs to Gov. Hochul. (The Tabloid of Record also covered Adams’s announcement of an electrified taxi fleet and did a basic overview.) The Times and amNY highlighted Adams’s claim that his agenda would support “working people,” though The City suggested he went that route because he lacks a “signature proposal.” (The Paper of Record also got the handout scoop about Adams’s composting expansion, plus threw in a sidebar about a public space idea at the Brooklyn Bridge.)
Today’s Headlines
State Supreme Court Rejects Suit Against 2018 Bay Area Funding Measure (SFChron) Funding the Bay’s Bridges (ABC7) State Approves S.F. Housing Plan (Globest) San Francisco Tries to Reform Hiring Process (SFChron) Mayor Sheng Thao to Fill Key Posts (SFChron, Oaklandside) Oakley to Widen Highway, Continue Sprawl Development Patterns (EastBayTimes)
ANALYSIS: The Mayor’s State of the City: Something For Everyone (But Not Enough)
Mayor Adams’s State of the City address offered a number of initiatives that will be received warmly by livable streets activists, including a spate of public space redesigns, a package of bills to hold reckless drivers accountable and a proposal to reduce emissions from taxis. That said, some activists...
I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals
The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
Council Wants Answers from Adams Administration on Road Violence Epidemic
The City Council’s Transportation Committee has scheduled a long-overdue hearing to determine if Mayor Adams is honoring his pledge to “take seriously” the ongoing road violence epidemic — and it’s demanding that Adams administration officials show up to testify. “I welcome the mayor’s commitment to...
Highways to Hell: Now Mayor Adams Needs to Advocate for Speed Cameras on Expressways
Last year, 252 people died in city traffic, according to final NYPD numbers. That was 3 percent more than in 2019, the last year before Covid disruptions. Mayor Adams and the city Department of Transportation called that a victory, citing a drop of about 7 percent from 2021 and 15 percent from 2013, before the Vision Zero safety program began.
Bronzeville Trail group announces plans to honor Black cycling great Major Taylor
In addition to the Bronzeville Trail Task Force’s work converting the Stock Yard Line rail corridor into an elevated walking, running, and biking path, the group has also started work on honoring the memory of turn-of-the-century Black bike racing legend Marshall “Major” Taylor. “Just a few months...
Metro Board Approves $294 Million to Widen 57/60 Freeways Confluence
This morning, the Metro board of directors approved $293.6 million for the next and “final” phase of the half-billion dollar 57/60 Freeway widening megaproject [staff report]. Metro’s “SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project” is located in the east San Gabriel Valley city of Diamond Bar. The freeway expansion is a partnership between Metro, Caltrans, and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG). The SGVCOG is currently managing more than $100 million worth of early construction phases of 57/60 widening, and will oversee the remaining construction approved today.
Streetsblog Interview : UCLA Researchers Who Examined the Systemic Impact of Autonomous Vehicles
Last month, UCLA released “Connected and Automated Vehicle Impacts in Southern California: Travel Behavior, Demand, and Transportation System Perspectives,” the first research study that examined the impact that autonomous vehicles would have on the transportation network in Southern California. The policy brief and full research report are online.
Mayoral hopefuls weigh in on how to save the CTA, a key campaign issue
Just about everyone in Chicago seems to agree that the CTA is in rough shape nowadays, with the possible exception of agency management and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Ridership is only about half of pre-pandemic levels, the violent crime rate has doubled during COVID, and nuisance issues like smoking, littering, and public urination seem to have gotten worse.
