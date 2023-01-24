Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans waited outside Arrowhead for 24 hours to tailgate, hauled equipment in on foot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wow, Chiefs Kingdom. Fans showed up outside the gates of the lot to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. But the game doesn't start until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and the gates to Arrowhead weren't scheduled to open until 1 p.m. The team...
KMBC.com
The AFC Championship apparel has dropped for your Super Bowl-bound Chiefs
The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium to win their third Lamar Hunt Trophy. With the win, the Chiefs head to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. And to the victor come the spoils,...
KMBC.com
What to watch for as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Cincinnati for a trip to the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati Bengals. AFC Championship Game. After another year of NFL football and Kansas City finds its team right back at Arrowhead Stadium, hosting the Bengals, where last year's season ended in heartbreak. Live game updates:. If Kansas City hopes to punch its...
Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII
Fans filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
KMBC.com
Kansas City and Cincinnati go head-to-head in competition raising money for children's heart research
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Kansas City and Cincinnati are going head-to-head in a different competition. The final four playoff teams are competing to see who can raise the most money for their local children’s hospital. Fans can donate at touchdownkidshealth.org...
KMBC.com
Fans making their pride permanent with Kansas City Chiefs tattoos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the playoff game, some Kansas City fans are making their pride permanent with tattoos repping Chiefs Kingdom. Some are hoping it could act as a good luck charm this weekend. La Plaza Tattoo is offering a deal on Chief’s tattoos through the end...
KMBC.com
Live game updates: Chiefs battle the Bengals in their fifth-straight AFC Championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. No, you aren't experiencing déjà vu. After another year of NFL football and Kansas City finds its team right back at Arrowhead Stadium, hosting the Bengals, where last year's season ended in heartbreak.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Royals officially announce signing of relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals on Friday announced the signing of relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman. Chapman, a seven-time All-Star, was on the roster of the 2016 World Series-winning Chicago Cubs. He is one of 14 pitchers since 1969 to record at least eight 30-save seasons. He...
KMBC.com
Final injury report: Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce listed as questionable, Mahomes not listed on report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed as "questionable" on Friday's injury report for the team. Kelce participated in the team's practice on Friday. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and wide receiver Justin Watson were also listed as questionable. The good news for...
Comments / 1