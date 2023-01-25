Read full article on original website
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Spotlight: QDOBA Mexican Eats
It’s the final Friday of the month and that means it is time for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Chamber Member Spotlight. This month, we take you inside the new Gulfport restaurant that aims to make the world a more flavorful place.
Rouses Markets to open fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi
Rouses Markets plans to open its fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi. CEO Donny Rouse said Friday that the company has agreed to lease space at 2348 Pass Road at the corner of Popps Ferry Road, site of the former Winn-Dixie. The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive...
Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi celebrates Lunar New Year
It’s Lunar New Year and residents on the Gulf Coast are celebrating. News 25’s Ansley Brent is at the Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi with more.
Jubilee Havens hosts ‘A Night in her Shoes’
Jubilee Havens is hosting a sit-down dinner Saturday as a part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month. “A Night in her Shoes’ will feature a three-course meal and live music. Author Johnnie Bernhard will be the guest speaker for the night. She’ll be talking about her book ‘Hannah and Ariela,’...
Biloxi High School changing to virtual classes Friday, January 27th, 2023
Biloxi High School is currently experiencing a water pressure problem and they are troubleshooting solutions. The school is changing Friday, January 27, 2023 to a day of virtual instruction for Biloxi High School students. This change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. All other campuses will have in-person classes on Friday.
Mardi Gras bead drive for Mississippi Heroes
Mississippi Heroes is inviting you to get involved with its Mardi Gras fun with the help of Champion Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Gulfport. Mississippi Heroes is an organization that recognizes and celebrates nonprofessional and professional caregivers in Mississippi who choose to serve others. On February 21st, local heroes and caregivers...
Ocean Springs Chef named James Beard semifinalist for ‘best chef south region’
A chef from an Ocean Springs restaurant is up for a James Beard Award. Alex Perry of Vestige Restaurant is a semifinalist for ‘best chef south region.’ The nomination, which also names his wife, puts them on a list of 20 chefs up for the award. The James...
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
DEA searches Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming’s home, businesses
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agents were at the house of Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming this morning. The DEA served several search warrants along the Gulf Coast including Deming’s residence and the locations of his businesses the Candy and Kratom Shop. The warrant was put into action in attempts to gather type of evidence that may support the multiple complaints that have been made on a product sold at the business.
Celebrating the Lunar New Year and ushering in new beginnings, good luck, and health
The Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi celebrated Lunar New Year earlier today. The first new moon of the 2023 calendar is here and that’s a whole lot to celebrate! Hundreds of people filled the streets and tents near the Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Long Beach cleaning up spilled fuel on railroad tracks
Long Beach Police and Public Works are in the process of cleaning up a fuel leak on the tracks at Lang Avenue. Assistant Chief Bruce Carver said an 18-wheeler crossed the tracks at Lang, which is too steep to cross. As a result, the truck pulled its fuel tank off the truck, spilling fuel on the roadway and the tracks.
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
Junior Auxiliary Prom Closet to offer donated gowns to community
Prom season is coming up, and the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs is getting ready for its annual Prom Closet. The event offers girls a chance to shop through donated prom gowns and accessories, and purchase them at a discounted price. This year’s prom closet will offer a variety of...
Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport
The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
18-wheeler overturns near Canal Road exit on I-10
An 18-wheeler has overturned near the Canal Road exit eastbound on Interstate 10, which has involved other vehicles. Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Cal Robertson said all lanes are shut down because of the crash. The 18-wheeler was hauling wine, which spilled across the median after the truck overturned. Harrison County...
‘Matt Haley for Harrison County Sheriff’ Kickoff Campaign
Captain Matt Haley has officially kicked off his campaign for Harrison County sheriff. Dozens of people showed up to the White Barn in Saucier to show their support for Matt Haley, who is running for sheriff. A box was set up at the front of the barn for people to...
Bishop Kihneman visits St. Patrick High School
Today, Bishop Kihneman of the Diocese of Biloxi paid a visit to St. Patrick High School. The bishop speaks at each of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Biloxi annually and this is his sixth year. This year’s theme is ‘the love of Christ.’ His talk focused on how...
Jackson County searching for man who allegedly shot stepfather during argument
Jackson County investigators are looking for a man who allegedly shot his stepfather on Thursday night. Sheriff John Ledbetter said 20-year-old Jordan Davis is wanted on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies arrived at a home on Comstock Avenue in St. Martin and found 32-year-old Derrick Darnell Banks with several...
Gulfport PD searching for missing 16-year-old Olivia Buckley
The Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Olivia Buckley, of Gulfport, MS. Buckley is described to Police Officers as a black female, 16 years old, she is 5’01”, 130 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. Buckley was last seen in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue, wearing a maroon Naruto hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a brown bandana.
Welfare check leads Long Beach police to drug arrest
Long Beach Police say 34-year-old Michael A. Savarese was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. Savarese was arrested on Wisteria Lane after officers were called for a welfare check. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and officers found a large amount of marijuana.
