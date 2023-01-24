Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Wall Street edges higher after reports on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in midday trading after an earlier gain nearly double that size briefly vanished. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57 points, or 0.2%, at 33,802, as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
US prices drop for first time since May 2020 as inflation rate falls to 6.5%
Prices dropped in the US in December for the first time since May 2020, in an encouraging sign that the inflation crisis may be easing. According to the latest consumer price index (CPI) – which measures a broad range of goods and services – the cost of living dropped 0.1% in December compared with a rise of 0.1% in November. The annual rate of inflation fell to 6.5% from 7.1% in the previous month, the sixth straight month of yearly declines, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
msn.com
Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December
Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Benzinga
Stocks Make a Quiet Move Upward Ahead of Thursday's GDP, 'Pause' Talk
(Monday Market Open) This week and next could go a long way toward determining how the current quarter plays out on Wall Street. Between now and February 4, we’ll receive earnings reports from close to half of S&P 500® companies, including 90 this seek. There’s a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week and a first look at Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this Thursday. It’s a lot to digest, but afterward, investors should have a much better idea of the state of the economy and what the Federal Reserve could have in mind for the near future.
U.S. GDP grows in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims fall
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy kept up a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter, but momentum appears to have slowed considerably towards year-end, with higher interest rates eroding demand.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
CNBC
U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom
Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ
Where Will Wayfair Stock Be in 1 Year?
Wayfair's (NYSE: W) stock closed at its all-time high of $345.47 on March 22, 2021. At the time, the online furniture and home goods retailer seemed like a solid play on soaring home sales and stimulus-induced spending. But as of this writing, Wayfair trades at about $47 a share. Its...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QLD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares (Symbol: QLD) where we have detected an approximate $213.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 69,100,000 to 74,350,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of QLD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Give Back Ground After Initial Rally
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Dow sliding into negative territory. Currently, the major averages are turning...
NASDAQ
iShares Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) where we have detected an approximate $201.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.8% decrease week over week (from 17,600,000 to 17,100,000). Among the largest underlying components of SOXX, in trading today KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) is off about 0.8%, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) is up about 0.7%, and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) is higher by about 1.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SOXX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXX, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com
Oil mixed as investors weigh China demand and U.S. outlook
(Reuters) -Crude oil prices edged higher in Asian trade on Tuesday amid hopes of a fuel demand recovery from top importer China, although concerns about a slowdown in the U.S. economy capped gains. Brent crude was down 5 cents to $88.14 per barrel by 0436 GMT after rising to a...
Comments / 0