How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
Record Amount Of Snow Hits Western New York
Friday turned out to be a record day for snowfall in Western New York. While most people dealing with a wintry mix and plenty of wind, it turns out that the amount of snow that fell was record-breaking. According to WIVB meteorologist Mike Doyle, Friday's snowfall set a new record.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
Where has the sun been this January?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This January has featured two, very long stretches of gray weather interrupted by a brief weekend of partial sun. Those two days in mid-January were the only two days with sunshine during the entire month. In fact, going back 30, days there have been only three...
Major Temperature Change For Areas In New York
Can we really call it a January thaw if it was never really that frozen around here? The winter has been weird to say the least and as we get ready to say goodbye to the first month of 2023, we are headed in to February with some strange fluctuation in the temperatures.
Snow causing traffic delays, accidents across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snowy roads have caused traffic delays across Western New York. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says a two-vehicle injury accident has blocked the left & center lanes of the outbound 33 just before the 198. Traffic was backed up for some time, but it has since cleared.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
First Alert Forecast: Relatively mild for the last Sunday of January, but it will not last
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front will slowly approach Western New York over the next 24 hours. Low pressure moving along the front will help produce more precipitation for Rochester. However, once again, relatively mild temperatures will keep a mixed precipitation across the area for Sunday. In fact, much of the day will be mainly rain, before changing to wet snow later in the afternoon. This front will once again push south which will usher in much colder weather which will arrive for the last few days of January.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Roads Are Slick and Icy This Morning Across New York
You will want to give yourself plenty of time to make your way to work or school this morning. Overnight snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain have covered the roads and will make them very slick this morning. I have a 4WD drive Jeep Wrangler and...
Lake Erie remains wide open and lake effect snow will still loom large in WNY
Lake Erie is looking very clear. Usually this time of year, it’s covered in ice. However, the National Weather Service says it’s not improbable could Western New York could get more lake effect snow this winter.
It’s Shocking How Long Buffalo Has Gone Without Sun
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
Watch Incredible Rescue During Buffalo Blizzard [VIDEO]
The Blizzard of '22 that walloped Buffalo and Western New York in December 2022 left a considerable mark on the region, both positive and negative. The combination of hurricane-force winds, frigid temperatures, and several feet of snow effectively shut down New York State's second-largest city by knocking out power to thousands for days, trapping hundreds of thousands more stuck in their homes or businesses, and leaving the entire area under a state of emergency for an entire week.
Slippery commute expected, local crews to treat roads overnight
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the Buffalo metro area to Lockport, roads were slushy and messy Wednesday afternoon. A mixed bag of precipitation caused some minor traffic delays during the evening commute and could cause problems on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise and then quickly drop, meaning any rain or snow could […]
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Bone chilling changes in our weather are coming
Following a quiet last Friday of January, another fast moving front will bring a few snow showers and wind later this evening. Here's a snap shot of forecasted wind gusts around midnight. There will be a few hours where gusts will be between 25-35 mph in the area especially West of Rochester.
Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect For Many Parts New York State
After a rather quiet first three weeks of January, the colder air and snowier conditions are now creeping back into the public conscious for Western New York and other parts of New York State. We knew that snow was coming by Wednesday and Thursday this week, but didn't quite know...
Buffalo Cruises To Toronto, Chicago, Minnesota In The Works
This could be unbelievable. Officials are hoping to have a cruise line stop in Buffalo by 2024-2025!. There may be some cruise ships going out of Lake Erie and the rest of the Great Lakes very soon. New York State and some cruise ship lines are in the process of making it work.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
