The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Porterville Recorder
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 122, N.Y. Knicks 115
Percentages: FG .511, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Quickley 4-7, Barrett 3-5, Grimes 2-7, Randle 1-6, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 2, Barrett, Sims). Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Quickley 2, Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Sims). Steals: 4 (Brunson, Quickley, Randle,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 128, Orlando 109
CHICAGO (128) DeRozan 11-14 5-6 32, Williams 7-11 0-0 16, Vucevic 11-18 2-2 26, Dosunmu 1-4 0-0 3, LaVine 11-18 7-7 32, Jones Jr. 2-3 0-0 5, Caruso 3-3 1-2 7, Dragic 2-5 1-2 7, White 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 48-81 16-19 128. ORLANDO (109) Banchero 3-14 3-4 9, F.Wagner...
Porterville Recorder
Stephen F. Austin 79, Seattle 65
SEATTLE (16-6) Chatfield 4-6 0-0 9, Udenyi 2-5 0-0 4, Dawson 0-4 2-2 2, Tyson 7-20 1-1 16, Grigsby 4-13 0-1 8, Schumacher 4-9 4-6 12, Reiley 2-4 2-7 6, Williamson 0-3 0-0 0, Levis 3-4 0-0 8, Rajkovic 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 9-17 65. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (15-7)
Porterville Recorder
Strawther has 40, No. 14 Gonzaga downs Portland 82-67
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 victory over Portland on Saturday. Anton Watson added 17 points for Gonzaga (18-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference). It was the Bulldogs' 16th consecutive...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 CLEMSON 82, FLORIDA STATE 81
Percentages: FG .472, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Tyson 6-12, C.Hunter 2-5, Beadle 1-2, Hall 1-5, Schieffelin 0-1, D.Hunter 0-3, Wiggins 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godfrey 3, Hall, Schieffelin, Wiggins). Turnovers: 18 (Tyson 4, C.Hunter 3, Hall 3, Beadle 2, Godfrey 2, Schieffelin...
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Gonzaga 67, Pepperdine 49
PEPPERDINE (7-14) Brumfield 0-4 0-0 0, Mbanefo 3-13 1-1 7, Nwaba 1-5 3-4 6, Obinma 3-6 6-8 12, Walls 2-12 0-0 4, Amosa 0-0 1-2 1, Hoff 0-0 0-0 0, Brodie 1-2 0-0 2, Stedman 7-16 0-0 17, Totals 17-58 11-15 49. GONZAGA (21-2) Ejim 6-13 1-2 13, Little 1-1...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose 6, Pittsburgh 4
Pittsburgh211—4 First Period_1, San Jose, Eyssimont 3 (Vlasic, Couture), 1:25. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 18 (Crosby, Rakell), 5:45 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 24 (Guentzel, Malkin), 12:55 (pp). 4, San Jose, Karlsson 16 (Barabanov, Lorentz), 19:53. Penalties_MacDonald, SJ (Holding), 5:37; Svechnikov, SJ (Slashing), 12:46. Second Period_5, San Jose, Gregor 3 (Couture),...
