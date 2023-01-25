ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video: LeBron James was so mad over missed call at end of regulation

LeBron James was quite literally hopping mad during Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics. James and the Los Angeles Lakers were tied at 105 with the Celtics with 4.0 seconds left in regulation. The Lakers entrusted James to take the final shot, and he drove hard to the basket to try to win the game... The post Video: LeBron James was so mad over missed call at end of regulation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
Brooklyn 122, N.Y. Knicks 115

Percentages: FG .511, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Quickley 4-7, Barrett 3-5, Grimes 2-7, Randle 1-6, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 2, Barrett, Sims). Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Quickley 2, Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Sims). Steals: 4 (Brunson, Quickley, Randle,...
Chicago 128, Orlando 109

CHICAGO (128) DeRozan 11-14 5-6 32, Williams 7-11 0-0 16, Vucevic 11-18 2-2 26, Dosunmu 1-4 0-0 3, LaVine 11-18 7-7 32, Jones Jr. 2-3 0-0 5, Caruso 3-3 1-2 7, Dragic 2-5 1-2 7, White 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 48-81 16-19 128. ORLANDO (109) Banchero 3-14 3-4 9, F.Wagner...
Stephen F. Austin 79, Seattle 65

SEATTLE (16-6) Chatfield 4-6 0-0 9, Udenyi 2-5 0-0 4, Dawson 0-4 2-2 2, Tyson 7-20 1-1 16, Grigsby 4-13 0-1 8, Schumacher 4-9 4-6 12, Reiley 2-4 2-7 6, Williamson 0-3 0-0 0, Levis 3-4 0-0 8, Rajkovic 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 9-17 65. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (15-7)
Strawther has 40, No. 14 Gonzaga downs Portland 82-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 victory over Portland on Saturday. Anton Watson added 17 points for Gonzaga (18-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference). It was the Bulldogs' 16th consecutive...
NO. 24 CLEMSON 82, FLORIDA STATE 81

Percentages: FG .472, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Tyson 6-12, C.Hunter 2-5, Beadle 1-2, Hall 1-5, Schieffelin 0-1, D.Hunter 0-3, Wiggins 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godfrey 3, Hall, Schieffelin, Wiggins). Turnovers: 18 (Tyson 4, C.Hunter 3, Hall 3, Beadle 2, Godfrey 2, Schieffelin...
No. 17 Gonzaga 67, Pepperdine 49

PEPPERDINE (7-14) Brumfield 0-4 0-0 0, Mbanefo 3-13 1-1 7, Nwaba 1-5 3-4 6, Obinma 3-6 6-8 12, Walls 2-12 0-0 4, Amosa 0-0 1-2 1, Hoff 0-0 0-0 0, Brodie 1-2 0-0 2, Stedman 7-16 0-0 17, Totals 17-58 11-15 49. GONZAGA (21-2) Ejim 6-13 1-2 13, Little 1-1...
San Jose 6, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh211—4 First Period_1, San Jose, Eyssimont 3 (Vlasic, Couture), 1:25. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 18 (Crosby, Rakell), 5:45 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 24 (Guentzel, Malkin), 12:55 (pp). 4, San Jose, Karlsson 16 (Barabanov, Lorentz), 19:53. Penalties_MacDonald, SJ (Holding), 5:37; Svechnikov, SJ (Slashing), 12:46. Second Period_5, San Jose, Gregor 3 (Couture),...
