LeBron James was quite literally hopping mad during Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics. James and the Los Angeles Lakers were tied at 105 with the Celtics with 4.0 seconds left in regulation. The Lakers entrusted James to take the final shot, and he drove hard to the basket to try to win the game... The post Video: LeBron James was so mad over missed call at end of regulation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

BOSTON, MA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO