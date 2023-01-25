ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Airport board, Boom ink lease pact

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
GUILFORD COUNTY — The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority approved a lease agreement Tuesday with Boom Supersonic ahead of an announcement the company plans to make at the airport later this week.

Gov. Roy Cooper and other dignitaries are scheduled to be on hand for the ceremony and announcement on Thursday at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Company officials did not say what the subject of the announcement will be, only that it will celebrate a milestone.

