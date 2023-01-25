Read full article on original website
NO. 4 TENNESSEE 82, NO. 10 TEXAS 71
Percentages: FG .441, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Rice 3-9, Cunningham 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Morris 1-3, Carr 1-6, Allen 0-1, Disu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Disu). Turnovers: 8 (Hunter 2, Rice 2, Allen, Bishop, Carr, Disu). Steals: 6 (Carr 2, Morris 2, Allen,...
NO. 5 KANSAS STATE 64, FLORIDA 50
Percentages: FG .310, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Jones 2-7, Kugel 1-4, Richard 1-6, Lofton 0-2, Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Jitoboh, Richard). Turnovers: 14 (Richard 4, Jones 3, Castleton 2, Fudge 2, Bonham, Lofton, Reeves). Steals: 6 (Jones 2, Bonham,...
Brooklyn 122, N.Y. Knicks 115
Percentages: FG .511, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Quickley 4-7, Barrett 3-5, Grimes 2-7, Randle 1-6, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 2, Barrett, Sims). Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Quickley 2, Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Sims). Steals: 4 (Brunson, Quickley, Randle,...
NORTH ALABAMA 91, NORTH FLORIDA 78
Percentages: FG .464, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Hendricksen 2-5, Lanier 2-5, James 1-1, Aybar 1-2, Berry 1-3, Hicklen 1-6, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Parker 2, Aybar, Hendricksen). Turnovers: 13 (Hicklen 3, Aybar 2, Hendricksen 2, Placer 2, Berry, James, Nze, Parker).
TEXAS A&M-CC 83, MCNEESE STATE 72
Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Francois 3-6, Scott 2-5, Shumate 1-1, English 1-3, Massie 1-3, Berze 1-5, Oday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (McMillan 4, Scott 4, Shumate 3, Massie 2, Berze, English, Oday, Thomas). Steals: 6 (English 2,...
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
EASTERN KENTUCKY 73, BELLARMINE 63
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Tipton 3-5, Hacker 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Hopf 1-4, Pfriem 1-5, Betz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pfriem). Turnovers: 6 (Betz 2, Johnson 2, Hatton, Suder). Steals: 1 (Tipton). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. E. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Cozart253-50-01-4006. 334-71-10-74211.
NORTH TEXAS 52, UTEP 42
Percentages: FG .364, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Frazier 1-1, Givance 1-5, Dos Anjos 0-1, Lemus 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Hardy 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Onyema, Solomon). Turnovers: 16 (Givance 4, Solomon 4, Lemus 3, McKinney 2, Frazier, Hardy, Onyema). Steals: 6 (Givance 2,...
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 80, NEW ORLEANS 64
Percentages: FG .500, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Woodard 2-2, Caldwell 2-4, Eastmond 1-2, Strange 1-3, McFarlane 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (McFarlane 2, Caldwell). Turnovers: 15 (McFarlane 5, Anderson 3, Caldwell 2, Eastmond 2, Woodard 2, Strange). Steals: 13 (Eastmond 5, Woodard 3,...
ST. BONAVENTURE 61, VCU 58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Farell 5-7, Flowers 3-6, D.Banks 0-1, Hill 0-1, Luc 0-1, Mellouk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Venning). Turnovers: 9 (Luc 4, Rumpel 2, Evans, Farell, Flowers). Steals: 4 (Venning 2, Evans, Luc). Technical Fouls: None.
INCARNATE WORD 69, NICHOLLS STATE 67
Percentages: FG .509, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (White 3-3, Spencer 1-1, Terrell 1-1, Littles 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-4, Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Spencer, White). Turnovers: 14 (Huffman 4, Nelson 4, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Maxwell, Terrell). Steals: 7...
Houston 117, Detroit 114
Percentages: FG .478, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Garuba 2-2, Nix 2-4, Mathews 1-2, Christopher 1-3, Eason 1-3, Gordon 1-8, Martin Jr. 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith Jr. 3, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Gordon 4, Nix 3,...
Chicago 128, Orlando 109
Percentages: FG .593, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (DeRozan 5-5, LaVine 3-7, Williams 2-4, Dragic 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Dosunmu 1-4, White 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dosunmu 2, Vucevic 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (DeRozan 3, Vucevic 3, White 2, Caruso,...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 79, SEATTLE 65
Percentages: FG .371, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Levis 2-3, Chatfield 1-2, Tyson 1-8, Dawson 0-2, Grigsby 0-2, Rajkovic 0-2, Schumacher 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chatfield 2). Turnovers: 11 (Dawson 4, Grigsby 3, Schumacher, Tyson, Udenyi, Williamson). Steals: 8 (Tyson 3, Chatfield, Dawson,...
VALPARAISO 81, EVANSVILLE 69
Percentages: FG .433, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bobe 6-11, Coleman 2-7, Toumi 1-1, Moncrief 0-1, Spinelli 0-1, Strawbridge 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 5, Smith 2, Toumi 2, Moncrief, Strawbridge). Steals: 7 (Phillips 3, Bobe, Coleman, Smith, Toumi).
NO. 6 ARIZONA 95, WASHINGTON 72
Percentages: FG .523, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Kriisa 6-11, Ramey 4-10, Henderson 1-2, A.Tubelis 0-1, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson). Turnovers: 9 (Henderson 3, A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Kriisa, Ramey). Steals: 3 (Ballo, Kriisa, Ramey). Technical Fouls:...
OLD DOMINION 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 59
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Baker 2-9, Stines 2-9, Long 1-3, Smith 1-4, Essien 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Baker, Jenkins, Long, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, Jenkins 2, Stines 2). Steals: 4 (Jenkins 2,...
