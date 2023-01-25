ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NO. 4 TENNESSEE 82, NO. 10 TEXAS 71

Percentages: FG .441, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Rice 3-9, Cunningham 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Morris 1-3, Carr 1-6, Allen 0-1, Disu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Disu). Turnovers: 8 (Hunter 2, Rice 2, Allen, Bishop, Carr, Disu). Steals: 6 (Carr 2, Morris 2, Allen,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Video: LeBron James was so mad over missed call at end of regulation

LeBron James was quite literally hopping mad during Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics. James and the Los Angeles Lakers were tied at 105 with the Celtics with 4.0 seconds left in regulation. The Lakers entrusted James to take the final shot, and he drove hard to the basket to try to win the game... The post Video: LeBron James was so mad over missed call at end of regulation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NO. 5 KANSAS STATE 64, FLORIDA 50

Percentages: FG .310, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Jones 2-7, Kugel 1-4, Richard 1-6, Lofton 0-2, Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Jitoboh, Richard). Turnovers: 14 (Richard 4, Jones 3, Castleton 2, Fudge 2, Bonham, Lofton, Reeves). Steals: 6 (Jones 2, Bonham,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Brooklyn 122, N.Y. Knicks 115

Percentages: FG .511, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Quickley 4-7, Barrett 3-5, Grimes 2-7, Randle 1-6, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 2, Barrett, Sims). Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Quickley 2, Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Sims). Steals: 4 (Brunson, Quickley, Randle,...
NORTH ALABAMA 91, NORTH FLORIDA 78

Percentages: FG .464, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Hendricksen 2-5, Lanier 2-5, James 1-1, Aybar 1-2, Berry 1-3, Hicklen 1-6, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Parker 2, Aybar, Hendricksen). Turnovers: 13 (Hicklen 3, Aybar 2, Hendricksen 2, Placer 2, Berry, James, Nze, Parker).
FLORENCE, AL
TEXAS A&M-CC 83, MCNEESE STATE 72

Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Francois 3-6, Scott 2-5, Shumate 1-1, English 1-3, Massie 1-3, Berze 1-5, Oday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (McMillan 4, Scott 4, Shumate 3, Massie 2, Berze, English, Oday, Thomas). Steals: 6 (English 2,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
DENVER, CO
EASTERN KENTUCKY 73, BELLARMINE 63

Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Tipton 3-5, Hacker 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Hopf 1-4, Pfriem 1-5, Betz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pfriem). Turnovers: 6 (Betz 2, Johnson 2, Hatton, Suder). Steals: 1 (Tipton). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. E. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Cozart253-50-01-4006. 334-71-10-74211.
RICHMOND, KY
NORTH TEXAS 52, UTEP 42

Percentages: FG .364, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Frazier 1-1, Givance 1-5, Dos Anjos 0-1, Lemus 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Hardy 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Onyema, Solomon). Turnovers: 16 (Givance 4, Solomon 4, Lemus 3, McKinney 2, Frazier, Hardy, Onyema). Steals: 6 (Givance 2,...
EL PASO, TX
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 80, NEW ORLEANS 64

Percentages: FG .500, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Woodard 2-2, Caldwell 2-4, Eastmond 1-2, Strange 1-3, McFarlane 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (McFarlane 2, Caldwell). Turnovers: 15 (McFarlane 5, Anderson 3, Caldwell 2, Eastmond 2, Woodard 2, Strange). Steals: 13 (Eastmond 5, Woodard 3,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ST. BONAVENTURE 61, VCU 58

Percentages: FG .396, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Farell 5-7, Flowers 3-6, D.Banks 0-1, Hill 0-1, Luc 0-1, Mellouk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Venning). Turnovers: 9 (Luc 4, Rumpel 2, Evans, Farell, Flowers). Steals: 4 (Venning 2, Evans, Luc). Technical Fouls: None.
VENTURA, CA
INCARNATE WORD 69, NICHOLLS STATE 67

Percentages: FG .509, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (White 3-3, Spencer 1-1, Terrell 1-1, Littles 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-4, Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Spencer, White). Turnovers: 14 (Huffman 4, Nelson 4, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Maxwell, Terrell). Steals: 7...
Houston 117, Detroit 114

Percentages: FG .478, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Garuba 2-2, Nix 2-4, Mathews 1-2, Christopher 1-3, Eason 1-3, Gordon 1-8, Martin Jr. 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith Jr. 3, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Gordon 4, Nix 3,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chicago 128, Orlando 109

Percentages: FG .593, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (DeRozan 5-5, LaVine 3-7, Williams 2-4, Dragic 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Dosunmu 1-4, White 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dosunmu 2, Vucevic 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (DeRozan 3, Vucevic 3, White 2, Caruso,...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 79, SEATTLE 65

Percentages: FG .371, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Levis 2-3, Chatfield 1-2, Tyson 1-8, Dawson 0-2, Grigsby 0-2, Rajkovic 0-2, Schumacher 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chatfield 2). Turnovers: 11 (Dawson 4, Grigsby 3, Schumacher, Tyson, Udenyi, Williamson). Steals: 8 (Tyson 3, Chatfield, Dawson,...
SEATTLE, WA
VALPARAISO 81, EVANSVILLE 69

Percentages: FG .433, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bobe 6-11, Coleman 2-7, Toumi 1-1, Moncrief 0-1, Spinelli 0-1, Strawbridge 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 5, Smith 2, Toumi 2, Moncrief, Strawbridge). Steals: 7 (Phillips 3, Bobe, Coleman, Smith, Toumi).
EVANSVILLE, IN
NO. 6 ARIZONA 95, WASHINGTON 72

Percentages: FG .523, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Kriisa 6-11, Ramey 4-10, Henderson 1-2, A.Tubelis 0-1, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson). Turnovers: 9 (Henderson 3, A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Kriisa, Ramey). Steals: 3 (Ballo, Kriisa, Ramey). Technical Fouls:...
WASHINGTON, DC
OLD DOMINION 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 59

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Baker 2-9, Stines 2-9, Long 1-3, Smith 1-4, Essien 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Baker, Jenkins, Long, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, Jenkins 2, Stines 2). Steals: 4 (Jenkins 2,...
CONWAY, SC

