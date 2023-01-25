More Guilford school buses running on time

GUILFORD COUNTY — A change made at the start of the current school year in how Guilford County Schools places bus stops has contributed to a jump in the percentage of buses running on time, school officials said.

Buses previously were on time only about 70% of the time, often because they made frequent stops that were close together, so GCS officials studied how other large school systems across the state and in other states determined where buses should stop, Michelle Reed, the chief operations officer for GCS, told the policy committee of the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday.