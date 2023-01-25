Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Healthcare IT News
Orlando Health to launch AI-driven hospital-at-home services
Data from the new hospital-at-home platform will be accessible through Orlando Health's Epic electronic health records through a multi-year agreement with the connected health and digital therapeutics company. WHY IT MATTERS. Orlando Health – a non-profit health system with 18 hospitals and emergency rooms with five in development serving the...
Healthcare IT News
HIMSSCast: Getting to better data for better predictive models
Predictive models are gaining ground across healthcare as more and more hospitals and specialists use them for diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. But these machine learning tools are still not as accurate or powerful as they could be – and that often boils down to not having enough quality clinical data on which to be trained.
Comments / 0