Orlando Health to launch AI-driven hospital-at-home services

Data from the new hospital-at-home platform will be accessible through Orlando Health's Epic electronic health records through a multi-year agreement with the connected health and digital therapeutics company. WHY IT MATTERS. Orlando Health – a non-profit health system with 18 hospitals and emergency rooms with five in development serving the...
HIMSSCast: Getting to better data for better predictive models

Predictive models are gaining ground across healthcare as more and more hospitals and specialists use them for diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. But these machine learning tools are still not as accurate or powerful as they could be – and that often boils down to not having enough quality clinical data on which to be trained.

