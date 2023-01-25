Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 128, Orlando 109
CHICAGO (128) DeRozan 11-14 5-6 32, Williams 7-11 0-0 16, Vucevic 11-18 2-2 26, Dosunmu 1-4 0-0 3, LaVine 11-18 7-7 32, Jones Jr. 2-3 0-0 5, Caruso 3-3 1-2 7, Dragic 2-5 1-2 7, White 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 48-81 16-19 128. ORLANDO (109) Banchero 3-14 3-4 9, F.Wagner...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 122, N.Y. Knicks 115
Percentages: FG .511, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Quickley 4-7, Barrett 3-5, Grimes 2-7, Randle 1-6, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 2, Barrett, Sims). Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Quickley 2, Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Sims). Steals: 4 (Brunson, Quickley, Randle,...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 117, Detroit 114
HOUSTON (117) Eason 7-15 1-1 16, Martin Jr. 7-11 1-2 15, Smith Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Gordon 8-17 7-7 24, Nix 2-6 3-4 9, Garuba 3-3 0-0 8, Tate 6-10 1-1 13, Fernando 3-6 1-1 7, Christopher 4-8 2-4 11, Mathews 1-2 2-3 5, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-92 21-27 117.
Porterville Recorder
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 79, SEATTLE 65
Percentages: FG .371, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Levis 2-3, Chatfield 1-2, Tyson 1-8, Dawson 0-2, Grigsby 0-2, Rajkovic 0-2, Schumacher 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chatfield 2). Turnovers: 11 (Dawson 4, Grigsby 3, Schumacher, Tyson, Udenyi, Williamson). Steals: 8 (Tyson 3, Chatfield, Dawson,...
Porterville Recorder
ST. BONAVENTURE 61, VCU 58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Farell 5-7, Flowers 3-6, D.Banks 0-1, Hill 0-1, Luc 0-1, Mellouk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Venning). Turnovers: 9 (Luc 4, Rumpel 2, Evans, Farell, Flowers). Steals: 4 (Venning 2, Evans, Luc). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 80, NEW ORLEANS 64
Percentages: FG .500, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Woodard 2-2, Caldwell 2-4, Eastmond 1-2, Strange 1-3, McFarlane 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (McFarlane 2, Caldwell). Turnovers: 15 (McFarlane 5, Anderson 3, Caldwell 2, Eastmond 2, Woodard 2, Strange). Steals: 13 (Eastmond 5, Woodard 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 6 ARIZONA 95, WASHINGTON 72
Percentages: FG .523, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Kriisa 6-11, Ramey 4-10, Henderson 1-2, A.Tubelis 0-1, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson). Turnovers: 9 (Henderson 3, A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Kriisa, Ramey). Steals: 3 (Ballo, Kriisa, Ramey). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 77, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 76
Percentages: FG .442, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Long 6-11, Hofman 1-4, Klanjscek 1-5, Bazil 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Maring). Turnovers: 10 (Iyeyemi 4, King 3, Klanjscek, Long, Maring). Steals: 2 (Klanjscek 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXAS A&M COMMERCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Brewer282-70-02-3215. Romer Rosario254-100-03-90310.
